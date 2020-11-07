Watch now: Local residents have mixed reactions to Biden's victory

Watch now: Windsor woman says Trump 'fought for the country'
Watch now: Erin Hanley of Mattoon on Biden winning election
Watch now: Charleston man hopes country will 'go in a different direction'
Watch now: Randy Martin of Charleston on Biden winning election
Watch now: 'It's a fresh start,' Charleston man says of election
Watch now: Rachel Pearcy of Charleston on Biden winning election
Happy with the outcome even if not overly enthusiastic about the winner, Randy Martin feels "we're on a much better track now."
Reacting to the news Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden had been declared winner of the presidential election, the Charleston resident said he was glad to see President Donald Trump defeated.
"I'm extremely happy Trump is out," he said. "I'm not extremely enthusiastic about it being Biden."
Martin said he also felt it took too long to get the final results, which came four days after the election.
Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name Eastern Illinois University student art gallery
Charleston resident Rachel Pearcy said she was "very disappointed" in the outcome.
"I've never seen our economy better and I have a feeling Biden's going to take us in the opposite direction," she said.
Pearcy also said she thinks "a lot of things aren't quite right" with mailed votes, though she added that she understands why some people would opt for voting by mail.
Support Local Journalism
Erin Hanley of Mattoon said she favored Trump in the election because she feels Democrats want "to start this regime" to give more power to the government.
"He would let American citizens keep their individual rights," she said of Trump.
Chris Murphy of Charleston said he "wouldn't say I'm a supporter" of Biden but voted for him because his "big concern" was the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I hope the country will go in a different direction," he said.
Murphy said he thought the vote count went fairly smoothly but anticipated there would be "more turmoil" as a response.
Linda Kull of Windsor, "a Republican all my life," thought the negative reaction to the coronavirus influenced many voters against Trump.
Trump had an "excellent chance" at re-election before the pandemic and "was just gangbusters with the economy, she said.
"He fought for the country," Kull said. "He fought for his people and I don't think he's done."
Samuel Amaro of Charleston also mentioned concerns about the pandemic in saying he thought electing Biden was "a good choice." It's good to have "a fresh start for everybody," he added.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.