Watch now: Local residents have mixed reactions to Biden's victory

Happy with the outcome even if not overly enthusiastic about the winner, Randy Martin feels "we're on a much better track now."

Reacting to the news Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden had been declared winner of the presidential election, the Charleston resident said he was glad to see President Donald Trump defeated.

"I'm extremely happy Trump is out," he said. "I'm not extremely enthusiastic about it being Biden."

Martin said he also felt it took too long to get the final results, which came four days after the election.

Charleston resident Rachel Pearcy said she was "very disappointed" in the outcome.

"I've never seen our economy better and I have a feeling Biden's going to take us in the opposite direction," she said.

Pearcy also said she thinks "a lot of things aren't quite right" with mailed votes, though she added that she understands why some people would opt for voting by mail.

