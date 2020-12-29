Watch now: Macon County's new state's attorney hires his challenger

“You know, I can't recall ever seeing anything like this elsewhere,” she said. “But I really think, to be honest with you, that if you have two people who have respect for each other and an appreciation for the work that needs to be done, then we need to see it happening more often.”

Wagoner and Rueter’s professional relationship goes back a long way. He said they both served as assistant state’s attorneys in the Macon County office in the late 1990s. He said she later worked for him when he was first elected state’s attorney in 2000 before she left to work in private practice.

Wagoner has since served in a variety of prosecutorial jobs and most recently was working as an assistant state’s attorney in both Moultrie and McLean counties. Her new job in Macon County will see her concentrating on illegal drugs cases, an area in which she has built up specialist expertise, Rueter said.

Wagoner said she became interested in combating the evils of the illicit drug trade with insights gained from an uncle, a Decatur police officer, who was assigned to a multi-jurisdictional task force hunting dealers and trying to disrupt the supply of narcotics into the state.