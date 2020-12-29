Watch now: Macon County's new state's attorney hires his challenger

DECATUR — "If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em," isn’t usually a job description for working at the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
But that approach is turning out well for Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner, who just got hired by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.
Rueter, a Republican, defeated Wagoner, his Democratic challenger, 29,742 votes to 18,567 in the November election.
In most such races, that would have been it, and both parties would have gone their separate ways. But Rueter made no secret during the election that he admired Wagoner as an attorney and a person of integrity, and he said he wanted her on his team.
“I’ve always said I have a good respect for Tammy’s abilities as a prosecutor, and we happen to need a good prosecutor,” said Rueter, 61. “So I hired her.”
Wagoner, 49, said she had no qualms about putting her own high office ambitions aside to do a job she finds fulfilling for a fellow prosecutor she knows and trusts. But she says she also knows how unusual it is in the deeply divided political arena of this most turbulent and fractured year to have rivals who are willing to work together for the common good.
“You know, I can't recall ever seeing anything like this elsewhere,” she said. “But I really think, to be honest with you, that if you have two people who have respect for each other and an appreciation for the work that needs to be done, then we need to see it happening more often.”
Wagoner and Rueter’s professional relationship goes back a long way. He said they both served as assistant state’s attorneys in the Macon County office in the late 1990s. He said she later worked for him when he was first elected state’s attorney in 2000 before she left to work in private practice.
Wagoner has since served in a variety of prosecutorial jobs and most recently was working as an assistant state’s attorney in both Moultrie and McLean counties. Her new job in Macon County will see her concentrating on illegal drugs cases, an area in which she has built up specialist expertise, Rueter said.
Wagoner said she became interested in combating the evils of the illicit drug trade with insights gained from an uncle, a Decatur police officer, who was assigned to a multi-jurisdictional task force hunting dealers and trying to disrupt the supply of narcotics into the state.
“So I became interested in that prosecutorial work and it’s something I had pretty much done my entire career here,” she said.
Wagoner’s arrival eases Rueter’s search for competent help, but it doesn't end it, the state’s attorney said. He explained he came into an office short of four assistant state attorney’s to bring it to the normal full complement of 17, and the office is also short a couple of support staff.
Rueter said the budget he inherited allows for filling the positions, but exactly how many attorneys he hires may change depending on who he finds and how much he needs to pay to get them. He said hiring fewer but better qualified and more experienced people would be a better use of resources then just trying to fill a quota.
“It would be nice to have all four bodies but, given the amount of money I was given in the budget to hire people, I may have to sacrifice one position to pay folks enough to get them here,” Rueter added.
