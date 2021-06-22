 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch now: Mattoon City Council hears development ideas during planning session

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Community member Rex Barnes discusses economic development ideas during the Mattoon City Counci's long-term planning meeting Tuesday night at the Lone Elm Room in the train depot.

MATTOON — Promoting the development of mid-income housing, reinvesting in aging youth sports facilities, bringing electric vehicle charging stations to town, and getting more police officers on the streets.

Those were some of the ideas presented by city officials and community members during a special meeting that newly elected Mayor Rick Hall and the Mattoon City Council held Tuesday evening to discuss long-term planning goals for their four-year terms in office.

"That is our overall objective. We are trying to improve the community we live in," Hall said, adding that the council will review the ideas heard during the meeting.

Real estate agent Kirk Swensen said there has not been a new housing subdivision constructed in Mattoon in approximately 20 years. He said local employers' efforts to recruit staff to work and live in Mattoon has been stymied by not having available mid-income housing for them. He said the city should look at various options for promoting housing development.

Housing developer Jonathan Kaye said the city also needs to promote residential infill development, such as getting $100,000 homes to be built in available spaces in $40,000 neighborhoods. He said there is also a need for higher income housing for local retirees and potential new senior citizen residents from out of town.

People are also reading…

Planning meeting

Mayor Rick Hall speaks to the audience during the Mattoon City Council's long-term planning meeting Tuesday evening in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot. 

Both city Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett and council member Dave Cox talked about the need to reinvest in aging youth sports facilities to help further develop Mattoon's $50 million-per year tourism industry.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cox said Mattoon set the bar high 20 years ago with the development of baseball and softball fields for hosting tournaments, but other communities have caught up since then. He said the city could partner with the Mattoon School District to upgrade school sports facilities while sharing staff and expenses.

"I think there is a big opportunity to up our game for our next generation of facilities," Cox said.

Swensen suggested installing camper hookups and electric vehicle charging stations on city land near its Roundhouse Complex for youth sports. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city needs to have a discussion soon about what role it should play in bringing charging stations to town.

Council member David Phipps said he would like to see charging stations in Mattoon, particularly at restaurants where customers could charge their vehicles while they have a meal.

"I really want to make sure that gets to the forefront and we pursue that," Phipps said.

Police Chief Sam Gaines said he would like to see the city increase staffing for the Mattoon Police Department from 38 to 42 officers. He said with the current minimum staffing of four officers per shift, some officers are going on calls by themselves that they shouldn't be doing on their own.

Council member Jim Closson said he too would like to increase police staffing, noting the increase in fighting, vandalism and other disturbances at Lytle Park this summer. He said this situation should not be allowed to escalate.

"I think we really have to figure out how to get ahead of that," Closson said.

PHOTOS: Coles County Flag Day 2021

Several activities were held on Monday, June 14 for Flag Day in Coles County.

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

2 juveniles arrested for Lytle Park vandalism

2 juveniles arrested for Lytle Park vandalism

The vandals destroyed a paper towel dispenser, light sensor and put paper towels and soap on the floor, an official said. They also put a large rock from above the pavilion's underground cistern on a toilet. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials Say Delta Variant Is The Greatest Threat In The U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News