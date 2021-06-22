Watch now: Mattoon City Council hears development ideas during planning session

MATTOON — Promoting the development of mid-income housing, reinvesting in aging youth sports facilities, bringing electric vehicle charging stations to town, and getting more police officers on the streets.

Those were some of the ideas presented by city officials and community members during a special meeting that newly elected Mayor Rick Hall and the Mattoon City Council held Tuesday evening to discuss long-term planning goals for their four-year terms in office.

"That is our overall objective. We are trying to improve the community we live in," Hall said, adding that the council will review the ideas heard during the meeting.

Real estate agent Kirk Swensen said there has not been a new housing subdivision constructed in Mattoon in approximately 20 years. He said local employers' efforts to recruit staff to work and live in Mattoon has been stymied by not having available mid-income housing for them. He said the city should look at various options for promoting housing development.

Housing developer Jonathan Kaye said the city also needs to promote residential infill development, such as getting $100,000 homes to be built in available spaces in $40,000 neighborhoods. He said there is also a need for higher income housing for local retirees and potential new senior citizen residents from out of town.

Both city Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett and council member Dave Cox talked about the need to reinvest in aging youth sports facilities to help further develop Mattoon's $50 million-per year tourism industry.

Cox said Mattoon set the bar high 20 years ago with the development of baseball and softball fields for hosting tournaments, but other communities have caught up since then. He said the city could partner with the Mattoon School District to upgrade school sports facilities while sharing staff and expenses.

"I think there is a big opportunity to up our game for our next generation of facilities," Cox said.

Swensen suggested installing camper hookups and electric vehicle charging stations on city land near its Roundhouse Complex for youth sports. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city needs to have a discussion soon about what role it should play in bringing charging stations to town.

Council member David Phipps said he would like to see charging stations in Mattoon, particularly at restaurants where customers could charge their vehicles while they have a meal.

"I really want to make sure that gets to the forefront and we pursue that," Phipps said.

Police Chief Sam Gaines said he would like to see the city increase staffing for the Mattoon Police Department from 38 to 42 officers. He said with the current minimum staffing of four officers per shift, some officers are going on calls by themselves that they shouldn't be doing on their own.

Council member Jim Closson said he too would like to increase police staffing, noting the increase in fighting, vandalism and other disturbances at Lytle Park this summer. He said this situation should not be allowed to escalate.

"I think we really have to figure out how to get ahead of that," Closson said.

