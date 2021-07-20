Watch now: Mattoon City Council hears drainage concerns, Bagelfest report

MATTOON — City efforts to improve drainage on the west side of town will include participation by residents of neighborhoods there that have long had trouble with storm water.

The Mattoon City Council heard this report Tuesday evening from Mayor Rick Hall and council member David Phipps after west side residents turned out at the meeting to voice concerns.

West Marshall Avenue resident Henry Unkraut said he recently spoke with new council members Phipss and Jim Closson about this issue and about how residents there should have input on planned improvements. Unkraut said his understanding is that much of the problems are caused by a 30-inch, 108-year-old drainage line.

"It's collapsing from basically Marshall Avenue all the way to Western Avenue," Unkraut said. "At this point, I believe there is hardly any water coming through that line all the way out to (Illinois) Route 16, where there is in an inlet."

Circle Drive resident Renee Fuller said her road was recently covered by 11 inches of standing water, in which children floated in an inter tube and played in farm runoff. Circle Drive resident Jane Rich added that drainage has been bad throughout her 20 years there despite residents complaining to the city.

Mayor Hall said the city is scheduled to start the first phase of west side drainage improvements next spring. He said the city plans to bring together a small group of residents, council members and engineers to help prepare for this work.

"We have talked about getting everybody to the table to make sure everything is transparent and we know what is going on," Phipps said.

In other matters, Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett gave a report on the recent Bagelfest that was held after last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the festival started with rainfall that caused the cancellation of Thursday's free I am They concert and led to ruts at Peterson Park that will need to be repaired with the help of tourism funding.

Still, Burgett said Bagelfest held the Ricky Skaggs concert Friday despite rain beforehand. She said Saturday's weather was ideal as the festival drew 186 entries for a 2-hour parade and crowds stayed afterwards for the carnival, which ultimately generated $4,000 more city revenue than usual. She said Friday's concert drew 1,800 spectators and Saturday's Journey tribute drew more than 2,000.

"After last year, it's been apparent how much we miss what you do," council member Dave Scott said of Bagelfest's organizers.

Tuesday evening, the council also approved an easement with Ameren Illinois on 2.03 acres of city property at the southwest corner of Justrite Drive and Coles County Road 1000N. City Administrator Kyle Gill said Ameren plans to upgrade electrical service for planned light industrial use in the former Justrite warehouse there.

The council also approved hiring Andrew Smith and Logan Glidewell to fill vacancies in the Mattoon Police Department that will be created by Lt. Travis Easton and Lt. Donald Sweeney retiring. Smith is currently employed as a police officer in Sullivan and Glidewell will report to the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in mid-August.

