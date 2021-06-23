Watch now: Mattoon City Council sets sports tourism development, other planning priorities

MATTOON — Tourism is a $50 million-per-year industry in Mattoon and hosting youth sports tournaments is a big part of that revenue source.

City Council member Dave Cox and Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett shared that information during the council's long-term planning meeting Tuesday night as they suggested that the city should upgrade aging sports facilities.

Cox said Mattoon set the bar high 20 years ago with the development of new baseball and softball fields, but other towns have caught up since then.

"I think there is a big opportunity to up our game for our next generation of facilities," Cox said. He added that the city could partner with the Mattoon School District to upgrade campus sports facilities while sharing staff and expenses.

Enhancing sports and other tourism opportunities made it on a list of seven priorities by the meeting's close. The council also listed promoting economic development, encouraging housing development, maintaining or increasing the police force, updating liquor codes and other ordinances, pursuing a city manager form of government, and applying for more grants as priorities.

"I think the meeting went very well," said Mayor Rick Hall on Wednesday. "We have a good list of things to follow up on."

The special meeting was held at Hall's request to give the newly elected mayor and council an opportunity to discuss long-term goals for their four years in office for improving the community and to get city staff and public input. Hall said the council will now take a closer look at the listed priorities and report back to the community about the feasibility of accomplishing them.

Real estate agent Kirk Swensen said at the meeting that there has not been a new housing subdivision constructed in Mattoon in approximately 20 years. He said local employers' efforts to recruit staff to work and live in Mattoon has been stymied by not having available mid-income housing for them. He said the city should look at various options for promoting housing development.

Housing developer Jonathan Kaye said the city also needs to promote residential infill development, such as getting $100,000 homes to be built in available spaces in $40,000 neighborhoods. He said there is also a need for higher income housing for local retirees and potential new senior citizen residents from out of town.

Swensen also suggested installing camper hookups and electric vehicle charging stations on city land near its Roundhouse Complex for youth sports. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city needs to have a discussion soon about what role it should play in bringing charging stations to town.

Council member David Phipps said he would like to see charging stations in Mattoon, particularly at restaurants where customers could charge their vehicles while they have a meal.

"I really want to make sure that gets to the forefront and we pursue that," Phipps said.

Police Chief Sam Gaines said he would like to see the city increase staffing for the Mattoon Police Department from 38 to 42 officers. He said with the current minimum staffing of four officers per shift, some officers are going on calls by themselves that they shouldn't be doing on their own.

Council member Jim Closson said he too would like to increase police staffing, noting the increase in fighting, vandalism and other disturbances at Lytle Park this summer. He said this situation should not be allowed to escalate.

"I think we really have to figure out how to get ahead of that," Closson said.

