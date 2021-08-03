Watch now: Mattoon City Council votes 3-2 for motorized bicycle registration

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to approve an ordinance that would require annual registration, with a $50 fee, for motorized bicycles in the city limits.

Mayor Rick Hall and council members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven voted in favor of the ordinance while council members Jim Closson and David Phipps cast votes against it.

Hall, who helped prepare the ordinance, said concerns about motorized bicycles running through stop signs and creating other dangerous situations in traffic is among the top issues that Mattoon residents have raised with him in recent months.

Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst of the Mattoon Police Department, which provided input for the ordinance, said motorized bicycle safety also has been the focus of the majority of recent complaints to the department. He estimated that there are more than 100 of these bikes being operated in Mattoon at this time.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the ordinance will give the police department the ability to impound bicycles of repeat offenders and get bikes that are being used dangerously off the streets.

Closson said he supports the city having a motorized bicycle ordinance, but thinks that a $50 annual registration fee is too expensive and might cause some bike owners to try to avoid paying this cost.

"Our intent is to get the bikes registered and I think $50 will be a deterrent," Closson said. He motioned to amend the fee to $25, but none of the other council members seconded his motion.

Phipps said he is opposed to the ordinance because he feels that it will penalize the many motorized bicycle owners who follow the law for the illegal actions of just a few. Phipps also said the city already has the ability to enforce local and state traffic laws regarding motorized bikes.

Audience member Alex Wallker, who ran for mayor in the spring, raised some of the same concerns as Closson and Phipps. Walker also said he feels that the ordinance will give too much authority to the police and place a financial burden on low income riders who use motorized bicycles as their primary form of transportation.

Under the ordinance, any resident in Mattoon owning and operating a motorized bicycle in the city limits will be required to register this vehicle with the police department starting Sept. 1.

