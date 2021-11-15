 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MATTOON GOVERNMENT

Watch now: Mattoon may get new depot cameras for anti-vandalism effort

  • 0

A northbound Amtrak train heading to Chicago arrives Monday morning at the Mattoon depot. The Mattoon Public Works Department has proposed installing new surveillance cameras at the depot to help with anti-vandalism efforts there.

MATTOON — The Public Works Department has proposed installing new security cameras at the train depot and Amtrak station downtown to help with anti-vandalism efforts there.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to consider authorizing the request for proposals for the planned Depot Surveillance System Project during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16,

"Our existing surveillance system uses analog cameras. We have horrible identification success rates after vandalism events," wrote Public Works Director Dean Barber in his council decision request.

Amtrak arrival

A northbound Amtrak train heading to Chicago arrives Monday morning at the Mattoon depot. The Mattoon Public Works Department has proposed installing new surveillance cameras at the depot to help with anti-vandalism efforts there.

The Public Works Department plans to upgrade to digital cameras that have features like facial recognition, infrared filters for the outdoor cameras, motion detection/activation to reduce data storage requirements and to decrease review time, remote focus and directional adjustment, and post-recording zoom features.

Barber said they plan to remove 20 analog cameras and replace them with 18 digital cameras at the depot, 1718 Broadway, while also repositioning the cameras to have better views. He said this includes adding video surveillance coverage for the nearby Heritage Park and Progress Square parking lot. He said revenue from the downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district will be used to pay for this project.

Police Chief Sam Gaines said vandalism has been a steady problem for some time at the depot. He said this vandalism has included littering, graffiti, signs being torn off, and other criminal damage to property. He said the signage on the outside of the restrooms has been a frequent target for vandals.

Mattoon depot bathrooms

Recent vandalism at the Mattoon train depot has included signage being ripped off the outside of the bathrooms there, which is visible on Monday, Nov. 15. 

Gaines said plans call for the new surveillance system to include live steam video to the Mattoon police station's dispatching center so personnel there can monitor activity at the depot.

"That's a big advantage right there," Gaines said.

Three northbound and three southbound Amtrak trains per day make scheduled stops at the passenger platform on the lower level of the depot. The Coles County Historical Society's museum is also located on the lower level. The Mattoon Arts and Tourism Department, the Lone Elm Room event venue and a Greyhound bus stop are located at street level in the depot.

Mattoon depot passengers

Passengers prepare to board a northbound Amtrak depot Monday morning at the Mattoon depot. The Mattoon Public Works Department has proposed installing new surveillance cameras at the depot to help with anti-vandalism efforts there.

In other matters, the council is scheduled to vote on authorizing the employment of Mickey Gartlan as an administrative assistant in the Parks & Lakes Department office. The council also will consider approving the $31,990 price quote from Water Solutions Unlimited for powdered activated carbon for water treatment, and approving a $1,499 water and sewer billing adjustment for Sunrise Apartments.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held in a virtual format. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC211116 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2556 208 3070 and password. 20819. The full agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

Photos: Mattoon Yard Waste Facility

Mattoon residents were dropping off leaves and limbs Tuesday afternoon at the Mattoon Yard Waste Facility along North Logan Street as part of their fall yard work and in anticipation of inclement weather later in the week. Both the Mattoon facility and the Charleston Leaf and Limb Drop-Off Site along West Madison Avenue near the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant are open for use during the daytime seven days a week.

1 of 3

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News