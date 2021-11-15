Watch now: Mattoon may get new depot cameras for anti-vandalism effort

MATTOON — The Public Works Department has proposed installing new security cameras at the train depot and Amtrak station downtown to help with anti-vandalism efforts there.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to consider authorizing the request for proposals for the planned Depot Surveillance System Project during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16,

"Our existing surveillance system uses analog cameras. We have horrible identification success rates after vandalism events," wrote Public Works Director Dean Barber in his council decision request.

The Public Works Department plans to upgrade to digital cameras that have features like facial recognition, infrared filters for the outdoor cameras, motion detection/activation to reduce data storage requirements and to decrease review time, remote focus and directional adjustment, and post-recording zoom features.

Barber said they plan to remove 20 analog cameras and replace them with 18 digital cameras at the depot, 1718 Broadway, while also repositioning the cameras to have better views. He said this includes adding video surveillance coverage for the nearby Heritage Park and Progress Square parking lot. He said revenue from the downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district will be used to pay for this project.

Police Chief Sam Gaines said vandalism has been a steady problem for some time at the depot. He said this vandalism has included littering, graffiti, signs being torn off, and other criminal damage to property. He said the signage on the outside of the restrooms has been a frequent target for vandals.

Gaines said plans call for the new surveillance system to include live steam video to the Mattoon police station's dispatching center so personnel there can monitor activity at the depot.

"That's a big advantage right there," Gaines said.

Three northbound and three southbound Amtrak trains per day make scheduled stops at the passenger platform on the lower level of the depot. The Coles County Historical Society's museum is also located on the lower level. The Mattoon Arts and Tourism Department, the Lone Elm Room event venue and a Greyhound bus stop are located at street level in the depot.

In other matters, the council is scheduled to vote on authorizing the employment of Mickey Gartlan as an administrative assistant in the Parks & Lakes Department office. The council also will consider approving the $31,990 price quote from Water Solutions Unlimited for powdered activated carbon for water treatment, and approving a $1,499 water and sewer billing adjustment for Sunrise Apartments.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held in a virtual format. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC211116 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2556 208 3070 and password. 20819. The full agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

