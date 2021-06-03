Watch now: Mattoon to plant more trees with Lumpkin grant

MATTOON — Mattoon planted 50 trees last fall along Broadway Avenue East and elsewhere through Lumpkin Family Foundation grant funding, and intends to plant 50 more this fall.

On Tuesday, the foundation announced that the city is among the first recipients of its Nature-Based Climate Action Program that was launched in late 2020. The program supports efforts to promote natural systems addressing climate change and wildlife habitat loss.

The foundation reported that natural systems solutions, such as the preservation of woodlands, have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.

"We're excited about these projects, and hopeful they serve as an example of action to others, as well as having an impact on habitat preservation, soil health and carbon drawdown," said foundation executive director Bruce Karmazin.

Through the 2020 program, the city received a $32,500 grant for tree planting following a grant application that it made with the Mattoon Tree Commission's help. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city planted 50 trees last fall at all city parks, the Lake Mattoon beach, Dodge Grove Cemetery and Broadway Avenue East.

Barber said the Broadway boulevards have a good tree canopy from approximately 14th to Sixth streets, but trees had been scarce east of there until recent years. He said the city planted trees on the north side of Broadway at Peterson Park in 2015 to extend this canopy and has continued east to the business district since then, including with the grant funding's help.

The city intends to plant another 50 trees this fall along east Broadway and in recent road work areas such as Marshall Avenue.

Grants were also awarded to nine other recipients in 2020, including $84,000 to North Lake Community Development toward the creation of a wildlife corridor in Sullivan. The funding will help with the development of prairie grass and pollinator plantings, along with a tree nursery. Applications for 2021 grants will be open July 30 to Sept. 3.

The foundation was created in 1953 through an estate gift by Besse Lumpkin, widow of Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. co-founder Dr. William Lumpkin. Its mission is to support the building of healthy, sustainable communities in East Central Illinois and across the U.S. Today, three generations of Lumpkin family members share in the management of the foundation.

