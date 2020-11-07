 Skip to main content
Watch now: Mixed reactions to Biden's victory offered in Coles County
Watch now: Mixed reactions to Biden's victory offered in Coles County

2020 Latest: Trump, GOP sue in Arizona over ballot handling

President-elect Joe Biden, center, with his wife Jill Biden and members of this family on stage, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

 Andrew Harnik

Happy with the outcome even if not overly enthusiastic about the winner, Randy Martin feels "we're on a much better track now."

Reacting to the news Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden had been declared winner of the presidential election, the Charleston resident said he was glad to see President Donald Trump defeated.

"I'm extremely happy Trump is out," he said. "I'm not extremely enthusiastic about it being Biden."

Martin said he also felt it took too long to get the final results, which came four days after the election.

Charleston resident Rachel Pearcy said she was "very disappointed" in the outcome.

"I've never seen our economy better and I have a feeling Biden's going to take us in the opposite direction," she said.

Pearcy also said she thinks "a lot of things aren't quite right" with mailed votes, though she added that she understands why some people would opt for voting by mail.

Erin Hanley of Mattoon said she favored Trump in the election because she feels Democrats want "to start this regime" to give more power to the government.

"He would let American citizens keep their individual rights," she said of Trump.

Chris Murphy of Charleston said he "wouldn't say I'm a supporter" of Biden but voted for him because his "big concern" was the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope the country will go in a different direction," he said.

Murphy said he thought the vote count went fairly smoothly but anticipated there would be "more turmoil" as a response.

Linda Kull of Windsor, "a Republican all my life," thought the negative reaction to the coronavirus influenced many voters against Trump.

Trump had an "excellent chance" at re-election before the pandemic and "was just gangbusters with the economy," she said.

"He fought for the country," Kull said. "He fought for his people and I don't think he's done."

Samuel Amaro of Charleston also mentioned concerns about the pandemic in saying he thought electing Biden was "a good choice." It's good to have "a fresh start for everybody," he added.

