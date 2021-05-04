Watch now: New Mattoon mayor, City Council take oath of office

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council that was sworn into office at the post-election reorganizational meeting Tuesday evening included a new mayor and two new commissioners.

New Mayor Rick Hall, who previously served on the council, took the oath of office alongside newly elected members Jim Closson and David Phipps and newly re-elected members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven during a ceremony led by City Clerk Susan O'Brien. Family members and other well-wishers in the audience applauded as the five took on their new roles.

Just prior to the ceremony, Hall presented a plaque to outgoing council member Preston Owen in honor of his service to the city. Hall and Owen had run against each other for mayor in the April 6 election in a race that included two other candidates.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to serve with you for the last eight years," Graven said to her outgoing colleague. Owen, who had served on the council since 2013, previously worked as the city attorney and city treasurer for nine years.