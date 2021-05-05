Watch now: Newly seated Mattoon City Council approves public works projects

Public Works Director Dean Barber said this will be the first in an ongoing series of annual sidewalk replacement projects that will be carried out by contractors instead of city public works crews.

"It was an item we were having a hard time keeping up with even before we started reducing staff," Barber said of replacing hydrants.

Barber said the city also now plans to hire a contractor each year for a miscellaneous patching project to supplement the work done by public works crews.

The council voted Tuesday to hire Kinney Contractors with $65,909 in motor fuel tax funds for patching the concrete pavement on Miller Road, Thomason Drive, and Hurst Drive near the AMC Classic Mattoon 10 movie theater, Carle Clinic, and Lanman BP.

Other public works projects approved by the council included allocating approximately $80,000 in motor fuel tax funds to hire Bartels Construction for pavement patching at the intersection of DeWitt and Sixth Street; and allocating $56,574 in capital project funds to hire Bartels to install new curb, gutter and sidewalk along the south side of Richmond Avenue from 12 to 13th streets.