Watch now: Newly seated Mattoon City Council approves public works projects

MATTOON — The newly seated Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve several public works projects, including plans to hire a fire hydrant replacement contractor for the first time.
The council's post-election reorganizational meeting including new Mayor Rick Hall, who previously served on the council, being sworn into office alongside new council members Jim Closson and David Phipps and returning members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven.
"We have a couple of new faces who will bring a lot of talent to us," Hall said, adding that he hopes to schedule a strategic planning public meeting for the council in the near future to help set accomplishable goals for the coming years. "I think we have a lot to look forward to."
Regarding the public works projects, the council approved plans for replacing 12 low-pressure or broken fire hydrants this year along Charleston, Broadway, Richmond and Western avenues. The city will seek bids for this project and cover the costs with water and capital funds.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said this will be the first in an ongoing series of annual sidewalk replacement projects that will be carried out by contractors instead of city public works crews.
"It was an item we were having a hard time keeping up with even before we started reducing staff," Barber said of replacing hydrants.
Barber said the city also now plans to hire a contractor each year for a miscellaneous patching project to supplement the work done by public works crews.
The council voted Tuesday to hire Kinney Contractors with $65,909 in motor fuel tax funds for patching the concrete pavement on Miller Road, Thomason Drive, and Hurst Drive near the AMC Classic Mattoon 10 movie theater, Carle Clinic, and Lanman BP.
Other public works projects approved by the council included allocating approximately $80,000 in motor fuel tax funds to hire Bartels Construction for pavement patching at the intersection of DeWitt and Sixth Street; and allocating $56,574 in capital project funds to hire Bartels to install new curb, gutter and sidewalk along the south side of Richmond Avenue from 12 to 13th streets.
The newly elected council also assigned commissioner duties for the various city departments to the mayor and council members. The assignments are public affairs, Hall; accounts and finances, Graven; streets and public improvements, Phipps; public property, Closson; and public health and safety, Cox.
"I encourage us all to be advocates for our departments and work together," Phipps said.
The council also voted to allocate $13,333 annually from downtown tax increment financing district revenues over a three-year period to property owner John Stanley for structural and roof repairs to the building at 2117 Commercial Ave., which houses his Multi-Print Solutions business.
"It will maintain that building for many years," said City Administrator Kyle Gill.