Watch now: Old Glory has its day at Charleston event

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Elks No. 623 celebrated Flag Day by recognizing over a dozen organizations, businesses and individuals who properly fly the flag throughout the year.

“Patriotism is being shown by so many people in our community that we wanted to recognize that by recognizing people who are properly flying the flag 24 hours a day lighted in the way that it's supposed to be, and showing their patriotism and their support for our government and for our colors,” said Ron Bayles, the treasurer for the Charleston Elks and the chair for the No. 623 Americanism committee.

The awards went to those who were recommended by members of the Elks.

“I distinctly remember during parades the respect that (my grandfather) showed and that everybody showed, standing when the flag came down the street,” said Eastern Illinois University Police Chief Kent Martin, who accepted the award given to EIU police. “My wife and I were just talking the other day about how we’ve gotten away from that and people don’t have that respect anymore. People seem to have forgotten what it was about and, here, I remember him as a 90-year-old man struggling to stand up out of his chair to place a hand over his heart.

"So I think it’s great that we have an event like this today that will hopefully remind people what it’s all about and will get us back to where we need to be as far as remembering.”

Flag Day recognizes the day the Second Continental Congress adopted the original American flag in 1777. Congress established National Flag Day in 1949.

The celebration included a dedication delivered by state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who is running for Illinois governor.

“I want to thank you so much for participating; God bless the businesses and the organizations that are represented here, that honor the flag to fly it properly” Bailey said in his speech addressing the attendees. “I’m amazed that you as a community paid attention to that.”

The Elks of Charleston also gave the Rotary Club a special acknowledgment for a patriotic program they run. The Rotary Club sold 115 spots for their $50 program, which raises money for Rotary International. The $50 buys five patriotic holidays in which the Rotary club delivers flags to homes at dawn, displaying them, and lowers the flags as dusk.

The Elks themselves also held a luncheon for $5. The proceeds went to the VFW, the American Legion, Auxiliary Color Guard, and Honor Guard in Charleston.

The Elks will also be involved in the Red, White & Blue days, where they will have a set-up for drug awareness. They will also hold another Blood Drive in September.

