Watch now: Panel recommends permit for Christian school in former nursing home

MATTOON — The city Planning Commission has recommended issuing a permit for a Christian school to operate out of a former nursing home.

The commission voted 6-0, with three members absent, Tuesday evening to give a favorable recommendation to the petition of Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 DeWitt Ave., for a special use permit. The church plans to move its Maranatha Christian Academy into the shuttered Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center site at 3516 W. Powell Lane, along west DeWitt Avenue/Illinois Route 121.

Code Official Matt Frederick said the church, at the city's request, provided additional information about the planned usage of the building, including that the school could have up to 200 students and 25 staff members initially. He said the church will provide additional details in advance of the Mattoon City Council voting Dec. 7 on the petition.

"We think it's a good use, we just have to get some more information," Frederick said.

The academy's leadership provided a tentative sketch with its petition that shows the retrofitted building having wings for grades kindergarten-fourth, fifth-eighth and high school, plus homeschool support and shop/vocational classes. The accompanying report states that their goals include completing the $500,000 retrofit project for this approximately 37,000-square-foot building and moving the school there in fall 2022. The school was founded in 2013.

Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, built in 1964, was closed in summer 2018 as part of a business decision made by its ownership.

