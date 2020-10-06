Watch now: Poshard brings message of nonviolence to Coles County Courthouse

Standing on the courthouse's northside steps after the march, effectively socially distanced from the mask-wearing crowd, Poshard leaned heavily on the words of Abraham Lincoln to send his message.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before turning to the famous Gettysburg Address, Poshard first mentioned an 1838 speech in which Lincoln said the nation would "live forever or die by suicide," rather than succumb to a foreign threat.

Calling the Civil War "a prophecy that came true," he said Lincoln's Gettysburg Address "really spelled out" the "inheritance" and gifts of the Declaration of Independence.

Reciting the address from memory, Poshard emphasized its reference to the Declaration's "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness" along with Lincoln's comment on the war testing if the nation "can long endure."

"Our work is never finished as citizens of this democracy because there will always be challenges to this democracy," he later said.

He also referred to Lincoln's second inaugural address, which came near the end of the Civil War at a time when many were "filled with vindication" toward the Confederate states.

Lincoln, however, embraced "malice toward none," which is "what we're about as a people," Poshard said, drawing applause from the audience.