Watch now: 'Protect the Results' rally for counting every vote held in Charleston

CHARLESTON — More than a dozen community members carrying homemade signs with messages such as "Votes count, count votes" and "Counting votes is not stealing elections" took part in a rally Wednesday in front of Morton Park.
The Charleston Huddle community group organized this event along Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16 in conjunction with rallies that the national Protect the Results coalition has been holding throughout the country this fall during the election season.
Huddle member Ellen Wolcott said the rallies are in support of the ongoing tabulation of votes in the presidential election and other closely contested races. She said there are more late arriving votes to be counted this year because an increased number of citizens voted by mail due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolcott said she feels that it's important for citizens to realize there might not be a clear determination right away on the outcome of the presidential race. She said Americans are not known for being patient in many instances, but they will need to be patient this time to ensure that every vote is counted.
"It really doesn't matter what side you are on, you want your vote counted," Wolcott said. Regarding her own vote, Wolcott said she voted by mail several weeks ago and received confirmation that the Coles County Clerk's Office received her ballot.
Rally participant Maria Fichter-Wandling of Charleston, whose sign said "Count every vote," said she voted early on Sept. 25 at the Coles County Courthouse because she did not know what conditions would be like on election day Tuesday and because she had concerns about the reliability of voting by mail.
Support Local Journalism
Fichter-Wandling said she feels relieved to know that her early vote has been recorded and she hopes that events like the rally in Charleston will help ensure that all of the voters who used mail in ballots get counted, too.
"I am concerned about democracy and I am concerned about possible voter suppression, and I think its important that every vote be counted," Fichter-Wandling said.
Rally participant Silver Damsen of Charleston, whose sign said "Every vote counts," said she voted early at the courthouse as a precaution, as well. Damsen said she forgot that she couldn't bring personal items with her into the courthouse, which has metal detectors at the main entrance, but the voting process went smoothly otherwise.
Damsen said she turned out for Wednesday's "Protect the Results" rally because she is concerned that other citizens, particularly those who used mail in ballots, might not get their votes counted and she wants to show support for a complete count.
"That is why we have elections. We have elections to count votes," Damsen said. "You just can't call an election over in the middle."
Election 2020: Coles County political signs
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.