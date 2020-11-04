Watch now: 'Protect the Results' rally for counting every vote held in Charleston

"It really doesn't matter what side you are on, you want your vote counted," Wolcott said. Regarding her own vote, Wolcott said she voted by mail several weeks ago and received confirmation that the Coles County Clerk's Office received her ballot.

Rally participant Maria Fichter-Wandling of Charleston, whose sign said "Count every vote," said she voted early on Sept. 25 at the Coles County Courthouse because she did not know what conditions would be like on election day Tuesday and because she had concerns about the reliability of voting by mail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fichter-Wandling said she feels relieved to know that her early vote has been recorded and she hopes that events like the rally in Charleston will help ensure that all of the voters who used mail in ballots get counted, too.

"I am concerned about democracy and I am concerned about possible voter suppression, and I think its important that every vote be counted," Fichter-Wandling said.

Rally participant Silver Damsen of Charleston, whose sign said "Every vote counts," said she voted early at the courthouse as a precaution, as well. Damsen said she forgot that she couldn't bring personal items with her into the courthouse, which has metal detectors at the main entrance, but the voting process went smoothly otherwise.