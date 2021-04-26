Watch now: Remember the old Checker Top Cab Co.? Find out what its former office will be used for next

The addition to the Wolf pocket park is scheduled be ready for use by the fall. Barber said the expanded park will be helpful for those attending parades and downtown festivals, as well as special events at nearby businesses.

Contractor Jon Golden said he removed nonrecyclable material from the former taxi stand/bus depot building by hand two weeks ago and plans to recycle the structure's concrete and bricks as fill material for other projects. He said this structure was in bad condition.

Golden said he is honored to be able to play a role in eventually expanding Wolf Park and he hopes to someday have a picnic there and see the site be used by other families.

"It's neat to have an attachment to what is going on. Out with the old and in with the new," Golden said.

Chris Suerdieck, curator for the Local History Center at the Mattoon Public Library, said John Worth Kizer of the Mattoon-based Kizer Oil Co. opened the town's first gas station at this site in 1919. He said local drivers previously had to purchase their gasoline from automotive dealerships and grocery stores.

Suerdieck said entrepreneur Albert Hunt started his Checker Top Cab Co. there in 1946 and constructed the building in 1965 that is now being demolished. Checker Top subsequently changed ownership over the years.