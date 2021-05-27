Watch now: Runoff-fueled algae part of Mattoon water taste, odor issues

MATTOON — Mattoon has been dealing in recent years with drinking water taste and odor issues caused in part by algae growth, which is fueled by farm fertilizer runoff and by naturally occurring nutrients in the city's two lakes.
To help improve taste and odor, Public Works Director Dean Barber said, the city is considering building a new raw water pump station at Lake Mattoon's deepest point in 27-foot-water at the south end near the dam.
"The deeper you get in the water, the less algae there is," Barber said, adding that less sunlight reaches below 10-15 feet to fuel the algae. "We are getting to the deepest water we can so we can draw water from below."
On April 6, the Mattoon City Council voted to hire an engineering firm for $146,450 provide preliminary design and cost estimation services for this construction project. Barber said lake's south end would also be deep enough for the new pump station to draw water from well above the naturally occurring nutrients in the lake bottom that can fuel algae.
The proposed new pump station site would be more secure against drought locations than the current one that is located in a 12-foot-deep cove, Barber said. He added that the new location also would be better protected against the recent eastern U.S. phenomenon of blue-green algae, which tends to be densest in shallow areas.
Barber said farm runoff in the Little Wabash River and the watershed has not caused any significant issues for Lake Mattoon and Lake Paradise other than being an algae fuel. He said the city removes nitrogen and phosphorous anyway as part of its water treatment process, and spends about $20,000 per year for chemicals to treat taste and odor from algae and other organic compounds.
Agriculture, as the biggest industry in the area, has been a great benefit to the city overall by bringing revenue and employment opportunities into the community, Barber said.
'Problems downstream'
U.S. Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was asked about farm runoff during an interview with Erin Murphy, a reporter for the JG-TC's sister newspaper in Iowa, The Quad-City Times. Vilsack said the federal government offers various grants and loans for municipalities for water treatment and to upgrade facilities.
"And you combine that with the ability on the farm to reduce the level of those of nitrogen and phosphorus getting into the rivers to begin with," he said in response to a question from the JG-TC.
That means precision agriculture and using bio-based products "so there isn't the need for over application to causes problems downstream," said Vilsack, a former Iowa governor.
Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said their city has experienced no issues with runoff in regard to its water supply in recent years. He said they can pump from the Embarras River into Lake Charleston, but only do this for a minimal amount of time each year as needed. If the city needs to pump from the river and it is very low, he said they test the quality of the river water first.
In addition, Lake Charleston is separated from farm fields by hilly woodland that the city owns and utilizes for a recreation trail system.
"Charleston’s water supply is very fortunate to be set up the way we are, and Lake Charleston doesn’t have a significant amount of actual agricultural runoff directly into Lake Charleston; therefore, nutrients are not an issue that we have to deal with," Buescher said. He added that the city's normal treatment process already remove nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen.
The city constructed a new water treatment plant along Lake Charleston in 2005 with additional capabilities to treat taste and odor issues.
$7 million loan
Buescher said the city is now preparing to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant process to reduce the release of phosphorous and nitrogen. He said they have completed the design of a Nutrient Removal Project that is awaiting Illinois Environmental Protection Agency funding review.
"The City Council authorized up to a $7 million IEPA loan for the project earlier this year, and we have applied for some other grants that can be applied to the project," Buescher said. He added that they hope to have a contractor bid letting in July and that construction could begin in November and be completed in approximately 14 months.
Buescher said the project aims to reduce nutrients during the treatment process before the effluent is discharged into the Cassel, Riley and Kickapoo creeks; Embarras, Wabash and Mississippi rivers; and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico. He said IEPA has mandated such projects for many cities, and the projects are consistent with U.S. EPA mandates to control nutrients that adversely affect the Gulf.
"There are several sources of nutrients in our rivers and streams, and the goal is for everyone to control their contribution so the adverse effects on the environment can be reduced," Buescher said.