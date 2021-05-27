Watch now: Runoff-fueled algae part of Mattoon water taste, odor issues

The proposed new pump station site would be more secure against drought locations than the current one that is located in a 12-foot-deep cove, Barber said. He added that the new location also would be better protected against the recent eastern U.S. phenomenon of blue-green algae, which tends to be densest in shallow areas.

Barber said farm runoff in the Little Wabash River and the watershed has not caused any significant issues for Lake Mattoon and Lake Paradise other than being an algae fuel. He said the city removes nitrogen and phosphorous anyway as part of its water treatment process, and spends about $20,000 per year for chemicals to treat taste and odor from algae and other organic compounds.

Agriculture, as the biggest industry in the area, has been a great benefit to the city overall by bringing revenue and employment opportunities into the community, Barber said.

'Problems downstream'

U.S. Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was asked about farm runoff during an interview with Erin Murphy, a reporter for the JG-TC's sister newspaper in Iowa, The Quad-City Times. Vilsack said the federal government offers various grants and loans for municipalities for water treatment and to upgrade facilities.

