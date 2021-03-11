Watch now: State appropriations include several projects on I-57, elsewhere in Coles County

MATTOON — Multimillion-dollar improvements to Interstate 57 in Coles County were included in highway appropriations the state of Illinois announced Thursday.

The money from the Rebuild Illinois program will go to work on ramps at all three of the county’s I-57 interchanges as well as bridge work and resurfacing on the interstate.

The state’s announcement indicated that most of the projects are set to take place some time between next year and 2026.

The appropriation was the third of six installations that will total $1.5 billion for projects throughout the state, according to the announcement. It said the funding is in addition to municipalities’ regular revenue from the state’s motor fuel tax program.

Of the Coles County projects, the largest appropriation is about $71.75 million for resurfacing I-57 from a mile north of Illinois Route 16 to the Douglas County line.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}