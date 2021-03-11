Watch now: State appropriations include several projects on I-57, elsewhere in Coles County

MATTOON — Multimillion-dollar improvements to Interstate 57 in Coles County were included in highway appropriations the state of Illinois announced Thursday.
The money from the Rebuild Illinois program will go to work on ramps at all three of the county’s I-57 interchanges as well as bridge work and resurfacing on the interstate.
The state’s announcement indicated that most of the projects are set to take place some time between next year and 2026.
The appropriation was the third of six installations that will total $1.5 billion for projects throughout the state, according to the announcement. It said the funding is in addition to municipalities’ regular revenue from the state’s motor fuel tax program.
Of the Coles County projects, the largest appropriation is about $71.75 million for resurfacing I-57 from a mile north of Illinois Route 16 to the Douglas County line.
The appropriations also included about $31.15 million for work on the interstate’s bridge over Route 16 and about $25.74 million for the work on the interchange ramps.
The funding addressed work on four other bridges and underpasses on the interstate in the county.
Appropriations for work on other roads include:
- A bridge over Riley Creek on County Road 900N.
- A culvert on DeWitt Avenue just east of Logan Street in Mattoon.
- DeWitt Avenue from Logan Street to Lerna Road in Mattoon.
- Lake Paradise Road from Illinois Route 16 to the Cumberland County line.
- Lerna Road in Coles County and into Cumberland County.
- A culvert on Oakland-Ashmore Road about a mile north of Illinois Route 16.
- University Drive and South Fourth Street in Charleston to Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.
- 11th Street between Lincoln and Madison avenues in Charleston
- Monroe Avenue near 14th Street in Charleston, scheduled for this year.
- A bridge on Odd Fellow Road across Kickapoo Creek near the southeast edge of Mattoon.