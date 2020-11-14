Watch now: State shatters daily COVID record; Coles Co. reports another death

MATTOON — Illinois shattered another COVID record Friday, with new confirmed and probable cases topping 15,000 in one day.

“If we want to be able to go out to eat, to finally have that wedding that's been postponed since the spring, to visit family and friends, we need to stay home now to be able to achieve that later,” Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a press conference. “And the only way we can begin to get back to normal is to reverse the trend to decrease the number of people getting infected every day.”

All but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning level and there is growing concern a wave of cases will overwhelm hospitals, crippling health care systems, she said.

“If someone has a heart attack tomorrow, that person is also going to want to have a bed in a hospital, and whether it's a COVID person in that bed or a flu person in that bed, that heart attack victim needs to have some care too and we need to make sure that going into these coming months, that everyone's going to have a bed to be cared for,” she said, noting that some hospitals are already canceling elective procedures to dedicate the staff and hospital beds for more dire needs.