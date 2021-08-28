Watch now: State treasurer touts Catholic Charities services during Mattoon tour

MATTOON — State Treasurer Michael Frerichs looked over grant-funded upgrades to the Catholic Charities food pantr and urged the community to continue supporting this nonprofit organization.

"It's nice that we have people in the community that are trying to help those who are down on their luck," Frerichs said of Catholic Charities. "They can always use help from the community and they are a great organization to support."

Frerichs visited the Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties location at 4217 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon on Thursday to see pantry upgrades that were completed this spring with the help of a $22,900 grant from the treasurer's office's Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund. The grants come from filing fees nonprofits pay when incorporating in Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.

Catholic Charities' new area director, Amanda Honn, said the grant enabled them to renovate the pantry to create more efficient work flow and to add three additional freezer and refrigerator units for food storage.

"That allowed us to store more food, which allowed us to get more food and serve more people," Honn said.

The Catholic Charities pantry allocates food boxes to people in financial need at its Mattoon location, and it also offers a mobile service that delivers food boxes to distribution sites in Douglas and Edgar counties.

Honn said the pantry has served an average of 1,500 people per month, from more than 450 households, from January through August. She said requests for food decreased some during the COVID-19 pandemic as local school districts increased their food programs for student families, but there has been an uptick in demand recently.

While at the Catholic Charities location, Frerichs also toured the rest of this former Rural King store and warehouse site. The sales floor is now home to the nonprofit organization's Boomerang Blessings thrift shop, while the warehouse space is used to sort and store donated items for eventual resale.

Honn said they have more space available than most Catholic Charities thrift stores, so they have room to periodically receive large donations of used furniture from Eastern Illinois University, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, hotels and other large facilities.

"The community really supports us and knows we are here," Honn said.

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund grant recipients are selected by an 11-member committee with the aim of supporting nonprofit organizations that help people in need with food, housing, workforce, or economic development services.

Frerichs said he is not involved in the selection process but appreciates that they picked the Catholic Charities location in Mattoon as a recipient. He said the organization already has the facility, staff and volunteer infrastructure in place to effectively use the grant.

"(The grant) just goes a lot further," Frerichs said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

