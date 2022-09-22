Watch now: T-Mobile $50,000 grant to help fund Mattoon downtown pocket park

MATTOON — The space at 1614 Broadway Ave. downtown has remained an empty lot since the former Shores Jewelry there was demolished following a fire in 2019.

However, community leaders announced Thursday morning that this lot is set to gain new purpose as a pocket park through $50,000 from the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program to the Mattoon in Motion community planning effort.

Mattoon in Motion submitted the grant application in late summer with the help of Alex Benishek, a Mattoon-assigned fellow in community development from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs and Western Illinois University. Benishek said the volunteers with Mattoon in Motion, which relies extensively on grant funding, had been formulating ideas for vacant 1614 Broadway when they decided to apply to T-Mobile.

"The T-Mobile Hometown Grants program is really going to make this project a reality," Benishek said following the grant announcement at the planned pocket park. He said during the announcement event, "This is an opportunity for our community to turn this space into something we can all be proud of and show the resiliency of Mattoon."

Benishek said the project's grant application received messages of support from community groups such as the adjacent Mattoon Area Family YMCA, which could hold programs in the pocket park, and the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, which plans to provide pollinator plants for this site. He said Mattoon in Motion will continue to pursue other funding sources to help build up the park. He said plans are still being finalized for the park, which could become part of a local nonprofit group.

During the announcement event at the planned pocket park, Mayor Rick Hall noted that the city of Mattoon has been continuing to make streetscaping improvements along Broadway Avenue downtown. These improvements include installing decorative street light, plus new sidewalks that incorporate bricks.

"(The park) is going to be beautiful. It's going to be a great addition downtown and it will fit in with a lot of other things we have been doing here," Hall said.

Harold Shores, whose jewelry store is now located in a newly constructed stand-alone building at 1320 Broadway Ave., attended the announcement event and spoke as part of a video that was presented there. Shores recalled watching in shock as his building burned and being relieved that everyone there safely evacuated. Shores said he is glad to hear the lot will be used for greenspace as a park.

"I think that will be a nice space for downtown, something to bring more people downtown," Shores said of this lot, which is located next to Luigi's Italian Restaurant.

T-Mobile was represented at the announcement event by Nick Acquaviva, marketing manager; Pete Belmonte, indirect sales manager; and Thomas Wiczek, retail store manager. Acquaviva said T-Mobile plans to award a total of $25 million in funding to community projects across the country through its grant program in the next five years, adding that they were impressed by Mattoon's application.

"We are super excited to do this for you guys," Acquaviva said of the $50,000 grant. "I am looking forward to coming down. I am in this market all the time. I want to see this (park) when it's done. I'm sure it's going to be amazing."