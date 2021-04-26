Watch now: Who will represent Coles County? Party officials share thoughts Illinois losing seat in Congress

White said Coles County's "voice might get drowned out" if it is shifted to the 13th congressional district, which includes portions of Champaign, Springfield and other bigger cities. Republican U.S. Rodney Davis currently represents the 13th district. He said Coles County might have more of a voice in the less populated 12th district, where Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost serves.

Coffey said some Republican leaders had been reluctant to run for the 15th district out of concerns that it could be eliminated after the 2020 census. Coffey said he feels that the downstate district will remain solidly Republican, even with the Democratic majority in the legislature exerting much control over the redrawing of the congressional map.

"I can't see them being able to draw it to make too much of a switch," Coffey said, adding that he does remained concerned about population decline in general.

Miller could not be reached for comment.

“Most people who build a statistical model on how much federal money does a state get will find that more seats means more money,” said Brian Gaines, political scientist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.