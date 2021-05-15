Watch now: Why 20 Coles County bridges are rated in 'poor' condition by the federal government

CHARLESTON — There are some bridges in Coles County more than 100 years old but that still see their share of traffic. Others are relatively newer, dating only a couple of generations, but have “road closed” signs blocking their ways.
There are 20 bridges in the county — from interstate highway overpasses to those crossing small creeks — that are ranked as “poor” in a federal rating system.
But doesn’t mean a motorist should consider a quick turn-around when coming up on one of the bridges with that designation, Coles County Engineer Rick Johnson said.
While some of the bridges with the ranking are, in fact, unsafe for traffic and closed because of it, others were built long before current standards were in place, Johnson explained.
“Right now, they’re still functioning,” he said. “People can travel on them.”
The U.S. Highway Administration comes up with the rankings. They follow local inspections and reports on their data that the Illinois Department of Transportation funnels to the federal agency.
The bridges can be under the maintenance jurisdiction of the state, the county or the township in which they’re located. Johnson said all county and township bridge are inspected every two years, though newer ones only have to be checked once every four years.
Johnson said any change in a bridge’s condition is noted and if those reach a certain level it leads to a state review. IDOT then decides if the bridge is still OK, needs to have a weight limit assigned to it or should be closed, he said.
Repairs or replacing a bridge generally only take place if they’re really needed and the bridge is on a road with a lot of traffic, Johnson continued.
Preparations are already under way for work on a small bridge that crosses Kickapoo Creek on County Road 1200E in the south-central part of the county.
Meanwhile, signs barricade the bridge that crosses Flat Creek just west of Humboldt, with the bridge itself lacking anything resembling a road surface.
Johnson said that and other bridges that are closed probably won’t be repaired and reopened; it’s a matter of economics.
“There are other routes and it’s not cost effective to replace them,” he said.
One of the older bridges on the list, built in 1914, is Blakeman Bridge, which crosses the Embarras River onto Bypass Road, directly opposite the main entrance of Lake Charleston on Illinois Route 130.
Johnson said the bridge is an example of one that is still usable with the weight limits posted. It’s likely that the “poor” designation resulted because it was built long before current construction standards were in place, he said.
“It’s pretty impressive that those structures are still stable,” Johnson said.
Developments at Lake Charleston and in the nearby area in terms of conservation and recreation mean the bridge and its road could continue to see quite a bit of use. That makes the bridge and its continued usable condition important, according to a conservation group official.
The Grand Prairie Friends conservation organization recently purchased property on Bypass Road adjacent to the bridge.
It will serve as the “main headquarters” for the organization in the county where it also owns the nearby Warbler Ridge Conservation Area and other property, said Sarah Livesay, Grand Prairie Friends executive director.
There’s also access to the area at the other end of Bypass Road, which also connects to Route 130, but it’s “somewhat out of the way," Livesay said.
She noted that the “heavily traveled area” of the lake and continuing plans for the area led the state to add a direction sign for Warbler Ridge at the intersection.
“If you’re coming from Charleston, that’s the first sign you’re going to see,” Livesay said.
The one bridge on the list that isn’t in at least a somewhat rural location is one crossing railroad tracks on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.
The city is responsible for inspecting that bridge, which has been closed for about a year, Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.
“I do not see it reopening,” he said.
Alternate routes to avoid the bridge location add about “an additional minute” to someone’s travel time, Buescher noted.
“It’s not a direct route to anywhere,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a bridge that doesn’t go anywhere.”
Buescher said the city received no complaints from the public after the bridge was closed.
He said it hasn’t been removed because there’s the possibility of some historic value. And it would likely take some type of historic preservation grant funding to lead to the bridge being repaired and reopened, he said.
SEE THE MAP
This map shows all of the bridges in Coles County that appear in the National Bridge Inventory. Bridges with a red marker are in "poor" condition, yellow in "fair" and blue in "good," as indicated in the federal data.