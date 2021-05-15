Watch now: Why 20 Coles County bridges are rated in 'poor' condition by the federal government

The bridges can be under the maintenance jurisdiction of the state, the county or the township in which they’re located. Johnson said all county and township bridge are inspected every two years, though newer ones only have to be checked once every four years.

Johnson said any change in a bridge’s condition is noted and if those reach a certain level it leads to a state review. IDOT then decides if the bridge is still OK, needs to have a weight limit assigned to it or should be closed, he said.

Repairs or replacing a bridge generally only take place if they’re really needed and the bridge is on a road with a lot of traffic, Johnson continued.

Preparations are already under way for work on a small bridge that crosses Kickapoo Creek on County Road 1200E in the south-central part of the county.

Meanwhile, signs barricade the bridge that crosses Flat Creek just west of Humboldt, with the bridge itself lacking anything resembling a road surface.

Johnson said that and other bridges that are closed probably won’t be repaired and reopened; it’s a matter of economics.