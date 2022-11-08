Watts reelected to Coles County Board District 3

America turned out to vote Tuesday with inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy driving their choices in the midterm elections. According to VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago, half of voters say inflation factored significantly in their vote. Groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs have shot up in the past year and given Republicans a vehicle for criticizing President Joe Biden. Slightly fewer—44%—said the future of democracy was their primary consideration. Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp voted Tuesday morning in Athens, Georgia. Kemp Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state's last governor's race. Sarah Sanders arrived at her polling location early Tuesday with her husband and children in tow. After casting her ballot, she was greeted in the parking lot by a throng of supporters. Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump's spokeswoman to Arkansas' next governor. The former White House press secretary hopes to win the office her father once held and become the first woman elected Arkansas governor. Sanders, a Republican, is heavily favored against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race. Trouble with vote-tabulation machines at 20% of polling places in Maricopa County, Arizona, generated criticism on social media but a spokesperson for the state's elections department said the problem was minor. Maricopa is the most populous county in Arizona, a place where elections for governor and U.S. Senate are expected to be close and a state where skepticism of election systems has run deep among Republicans since 2020. The hiccup means some votes in Maricopa County will require hand-counting.
CHARLESTON — Incumbent Democrat Mike Watts will continue representing Coles County Board District 3.
Unofficial votes from Tuesday's election have Watts, a Decmocrat, defeating Republican Andrew Shick by a tally of 343 votes to 303.
Watts has been a Coles County resident since 1986, when he moved to Charleston to be director of the Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University. He is married to a retired Charleston paraprofessional, and they have one adult son.
In the community, he has been involved with the Charleston Rotary Club, the Charleston Tourism Advisory Board, Coles County Historical Society and Coles County Arts Council, among other organizations.
Photos: Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers takes the ball during the first half of the basketball game against Eastern Illinois University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Sincere Malone attempts a shot blocked by University of Illinois’s Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
University of Illinois’s RJ Melendez blocks a shot from Eastern Illinois University’s Paul Bizimana during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Paul Bizimana takes the ball past University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Yaakema Rose Jr. passes the ball around University of Illinois’s Skyy Clark during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Dan Luers goes for a layup with University of Illinois’s Matthew Mayer defending during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
