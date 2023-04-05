WINDSOR — The race for four seats on the Windsor school board is too close to call, with any outstanding mail-in ballots able to change the outcome.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show just one vote separating fourth and fifth place and 14 votes separating fourth and sixth place.

Those unofficial total show incumbents Stacy Cole and Albert Shafer with 204 votes and 193 votes, respectively. They are followed by Joshua Cline with 191, Christina Storm with 175, Joshua Hartman with 174 votes and Bruce Austin with 161 votes.

The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said Wednesday morning there were 27 outstanding mail-in ballots that could be added to that total in the next two weeks.

Another wrinkle also exists. Because of membership restrictions, only three candidates can be seated from congressional township 12N Range 5E. Candidates living in this district are Shafer, Cole, Austin and Hartman.

Current board members Nick Hendrickson and Brett Barnard didn’t seek reelection.

Arcola School District

ARCOLA — Voters in the Arcola School District elected four board members Tuesday, but the board is still one short.

Unofficial results show incumbents Hannah Myers and Jeremy Shonkwiler being joined on the board by John Casey Conlin and Julie Leyva-Sanchez. Monica Cortez was unsuccessful in her bid to be on the board.

Unofficial results show Conlin with 62 votes, Shonkwiler with 59 votes, Myers with 57 votes, Leyva-Sanchez with 42 votes and Cortez with 28 votes. The final tally can still change with the arrival of mail-in ballots in the next two weeks that are still outstanding.

Because no candidate filed for a two-year, unexpired term, the new board will need to appoint someone to that position.

Despite showing an interest in the position by appearing on the April 4 ballot, Cortez cannot be considered a candidate for the vacancy. Because of congressional township restrictions, there were only two positions available on the board from township 14N Range 8E heading into Tuesday's election. Those spots were filled Tuesday by the election of Leyva-Sanchez and Conlin.

Current board members Craig Wesch, Robert Arrol, Chad Strader and Jim Crane didn’t seek reelection.

Cumberland School District

TOLEDO — Incumbents Bob Blade and Josh McElravy will be joined by Charles Sappington and Beth Glanzer on the Cumberland school board.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election have McElravy with 683 votes, Sappington with 594 votes, Blade with 580 votes and Glanzer with 537 votes. Bruce Fitch, who had 459 votes, was unsuccessful in his bid for a spot on the board.

Current board members Steve Layton and Pam Ross did not seek reelection.

Casey-Westfield School District

CASEY — Incumbents Tracy Gelb and Jeremy Perie will be joined by Shane Todd on the Casey-Westfied school board.

Six candidates were in the running for the three available seats. Current board member Wendy Navel didn’t seek reelection.

Unofficial vote totals show Gelb with 543 votes, Perie with 461 votes and Todd with 421 votes.

Casey Overbeck, Brock Athey and Bryant Athey were unsuccessful in their quests for a seat on the board, garnering 403, 330 and 227 votes respectively.