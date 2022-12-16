Who is running for Mattoon, Charleston and Oakland school boards?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Candidates filed nominating petitions this week to run for available positions on the Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland school boards and on the Lake Land College Board of Trustees in the April 4 election.

In Mattoon, all four incumbent school board members whose posts are up for election have now filed. Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton, and Michelle Skinlo filed Monday and Dale Righter did so later in the week. Righter, a former state senator, was appointed to replace Susan Braun after she left the board this summer.

Challengers Cheryl Armstrong, Rebecca Darling and Brandon Steward also filed Monday for Mattoon's board, setting the stage for a contested election. A lottery has been set for 10 a.m. Dec. 22 to determine ballot placement for the six candidates who filed Monday, all at 8:30 a.m. at the Coles County Clerk's Office.

Panels favor keeping, modifying current Mattoon school health, sex ed curriculum

In Charleston, incumbent Scott Clarke and former board member Matt Titus are the lone candidates so far for four available seats. Other current board members are Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell.

In Oakland, three of the four incumbent school board members whose posts are up for election have now filed. Heidi Lucas-Knoebel and Clint McQueen filed Monday and Renee Fonner did so later in the week. The fourth incumbent is Andrew Dowden. No challengers have filed yet.

For the Lake Land College board, two of the three incumbents whos post are available have now filed. Doris Reynolds of Mattoon and Denise Walk of Teutopolis filed this week. The other incumbent is Mike Sullivan of Mattoon. 

The candidate filing period is scheduled to continue through the end of the business day Monday, Dec. 19 at the clerk's office in the courthouse for school boards in Coles County and at Lake Land's Board & Administration Center for trustee candidates.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

