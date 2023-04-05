WINDSOR — The race for four seats on the Windsor school board is too close to call, with outstanding mail-in ballots able to change the outcome.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show just one vote separating fourth and fifth place and 14 votes separating fourth and sixth place.

Those unofficial total show incumbents Stacy Cole and Albert Shafer with 204 votes and 193 votes, respectively. They are followed by Joshua Cline with 191, Christina Storm with 175, Joshua Hartman with 174 votes and Bruce Austin with 161 votes.

The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said Wednesday afternoon there were 27 outstanding mail-in ballots that could be added to that total in the next two weeks.

Another wrinkle also exists. Because of membership restrictions, only three candidates can be seated from congressional township 12N Range 5E. Candidates living in this district are Shafer, Cole, Austin and Hartman.

Current board members Nick Hendrickson and Brett Barnard didn’t seek reelection.