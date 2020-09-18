With fewer on campus, added importance for Coles County census count

CHARLESTON — The coronavirus pandemic didn’t hijack efforts to try to count Eastern Illinois University students for Charleston’s U.S. census totals.
With the deadline to complete the census at the end of the month, the work took place to try to make sure university students were counted as part of the local population, said Beth Gillespie, chairwoman of Charleston’s census committee.
She said part of that was the census Bureau contacting EIU over the summer to try to get information on off-campus students. University’s already provide totals of students living on-campus for the census.
“We want all those off-campus students to count,” Gillespie said. “Those students live here the majority of the year.”
For college towns, the census is especially crucial because students count towards population totals. The once-a-decade tally determines how federal funding is divvied up and U.S. House seats are allotted.
But then came COVID, and hundreds of thousands of college students who normally live off campus in non-university housing are being counted for the 2020 census at their parents' homes or other locations when they were supposed to be counted where they go to school.
The confusion has enormous implications for college towns, which may face severe shortfalls in government dollars and a dilution of political power.
The timing for counting off-campus students couldn’t have been worse: Not long after the 2020 census began for most people in March, much of the U.S. went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and many schools switched to online classes, leading to an exodus from college towns.
EIU students are supposed to be counted as part of Charleston’s population because the census is based on where people are living on April 1. However, with the pandemic, the university ordered students to not return to campus after spring break in March. Classes took place remotely the rest of that semester.
Gillespie said the original plan was to do a “major push” the two weeks after spring break, conducting home visits and taking other steps to contact off-campus students about the census.
When students didn’t return in person, faculty members asked their students to complete the census with their Charleston addresses.
Gillespie, who works at EIU as the director of the university's Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism, said that effort was repeated during the current semester.
Plans to go door to door to contact off-campus students were discussed but not implemented because it wasn’t felt that was a “safe option,” Gillespie also said.
However, Charleston city staff did visit neighborhoods where large numbers of students live, placing fliers with census information on doors, she said.
The county’s census website, colescounty2020.com, is still active and has a link to the census form, Gillespie also said.
There’s also a site that shows the county’s response rate is similar to the state’s and country’s, but Gillespie didn’t know if it included any numbers from off-campus students. The site is available at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates/self-response.html.
Overall, Gillespie said, the Charleston committee had good collaboration with its counterpart in Mattoon and she believes the local census effort was successful.
“I feel like we had a really solid plan in place and we executed it,” she said.
Ed Dowd, chairman of the Mattoon census Committee, said about 20 U.S. census workers met earlier this month at the Mattoon Public Library to plan their upcoming work.
He said the workers are now going door to door to ensure that local residents who have not yet completed their census forms get counted.
Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, said he encourages people to help the workers complete the census, particularly given the challenges that the census has faced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dowd also noted that people can return their census by mail or complete their forms at cenus.gov.
“We still definitely need everyone counted to help with funding for infrastructure, schools, hospitals, police, fire and more,” Dowd said. “It’s so important for everyone to take the census. It helps every aspect of our community.”
In rural Coles County areas, census takers are visiting residents to try to get people to complete the census. Some have contacted the county for help with address information, said Kelly Lockhart, executive director of the county Regional Planning and Development Commission.
“They’re being very thorough,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
