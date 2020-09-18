With fewer on campus, added importance for Coles County census count

But then came COVID, and hundreds of thousands of college students who normally live off campus in non-university housing are being counted for the 2020 census at their parents' homes or other locations when they were supposed to be counted where they go to school.

The confusion has enormous implications for college towns, which may face severe shortfalls in government dollars and a dilution of political power.

The timing for counting off-campus students couldn’t have been worse: Not long after the 2020 census began for most people in March, much of the U.S. went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and many schools switched to online classes, leading to an exodus from college towns.

EIU students are supposed to be counted as part of Charleston’s population because the census is based on where people are living on April 1. However, with the pandemic, the university ordered students to not return to campus after spring break in March. Classes took place remotely the rest of that semester.

Gillespie said the original plan was to do a “major push” the two weeks after spring break, conducting home visits and taking other steps to contact off-campus students about the census.