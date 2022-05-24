Work on Odd Fellows Road in Mattoon starting Friday

MATTOON — Coles County Highway Department upgrade work on Odd Fellows Road from Old State to Country Club roads is scheduled to start on Friday.

The highway department reported that this project on the southeast edge of Mattoon should be completed in approximately one month, weather permitting. This project will include hot mix asphalt surface removal, earth excavation widening, placing asphalt leveling and surface courses, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings.

Work on Odd Fellows Road will be constructed under traffic and will require one lane to be open at a time with flag crew members directing traffic, the highway department reported. Motorists are advised that travel times will be increased during construction hours. Lanes will be opened after construction hours.

