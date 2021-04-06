Wright top vote-getter in 3-way race for Charleston school board seat

CHARLESTON — Brandon Wright appeared to take a narrow victory and defeat an incumbent and another candidate to win a seat on the Charleston school board Tuesday.

Unofficial vote totals from Tuesday showed Wright with a total of 664 votes to win the seat. Current board member Matt Titus was a close second with 612 while candidate Drew Pounds received 213.

Titus' vote total was boosted by 10 from the part of the district in Cumberland County. Wright received 2 votes there while there were none in that part of the district for Pounds.

Contacted after the results were posted Tuesday, Wright said he felt the voters appreciated a candidate who would listen to their concerns.

At one point, he criticized the board for relying on remote learning only at the start of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm humbled by the support of the community," Wright said. He added that his "passion" has always been families and "I think it resonated."

Neither Titus nor Pounds could be reached for comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}