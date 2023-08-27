SPRINGFIELD — The Grand Prairie Friends is one of 11 land trusts awarded funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, according to a Friday news release from IDNR.

The $92,817.88 grant to the Grand Prairie Friends will help purchase a truck and provide ecological restoration work through prescribed burns and removal of invasive species at Coles County's Embarras Ridges Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Woods North Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Woods Nature Preserve, Warbler Bottoms North Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Bluff Land and Water Reserve, and Warbler Landing Land and Water Reserve.

The Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program will provide nearly $750,000 statewide for staff and equipment to increase the delivery of stewardship activities to natural areas that are permanently protected within the nature preserves system, the news release explained.

Other funds awarded in Central Illinois include the following:

$41,984.06 to the ParkLands Foundation in McLean and Woodford counties for work at the Merwin Savanna Nature Preserve, Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve, Ridgetop Hill Prairie Nature Preserve and Chinquapin Bluffs Land and Water Reserve

$51,282 to the Conservation Foundation for work at LaSalle County's Dayton Bluffs Land and Water Reserve

For more information about the grant program, visit dnr.illinois.gov/grants/stewardshipgrants.html.

Photos: EIU students paint light poles on courthouse square in Charleston Courthouse background (copy) City Hall backdrop Flower backdrop Jackson Avenue backdrop