Great Illini Triathlon is Saturday at Lake Mattoon

MATTOON — The annual half distance Great Illini Triathlon is scheduled to return to Lake Mattoon on Saturday.

Organizers report that the triathlon will start with a .25-mile swim at 6:55 a.m. at the Lake Mattoon beach. This will be followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and then a 5-kilometer run on country roads along the south side of the lake. Packet pickup for participants that morning will start at 4:45 a.m. at the beach's pavilion. More information is available at www.championchip247.net/Events/Great-Illini-Triathlon.

The Lake Mattoon Marina & Campgrounds reported that the beach will be closed to the general public Friday and Saturday and reserved for the triathlon participants. The beach will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday. Those who would like to volunteer to staff the water station for the triathlon runners from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday are asked to call 217-254-6680.