MATTOON — Bagels have been both a food cart staple in the Carbondale area and the focus of an annual festival in Mattoon since the 1980s.

The Dave’s Bagels cart from Jonesboro is set to bring these two traditions together while taking part in its first Bagelfest Thursday through Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

“I am highly excited and a little nervous,” said co-owner Dave Waun, noting that Bagelfest will be his mobile grill’s first multiday event since it opened in 2020.

Although Waun is new to Bagelfest, he is very familiar with the Lender’s Bagels that are the focus of this event. He grills all of his sandwiches and topped bagels with Lender’s products, which are made at Bimbo Bakeries USA’s plant in Mattoon.

Waun said he and his wife, Melissa, tried many different kinds of bagels when they did their research for opening a cart. He said they found that Lender’s Bagels have a good price point and shelf life, plus a great taste when grilled and paired with various ingredients.

“It seemed to be the best bagel we tried,” Waun recalled, adding he also appreciates that Lender’s Bagels have been baked in Mattoon since the plant opened there in 1986.

Having grown up in Carbondale, Waun said he has fond memories of the approximately half a dozen carts that sold bagels to Southern Illinois University students and other community members there in the early 1980s.

Winston’s Bagels was the most long lasting and well known of these carts. Waun said proprietor Winston Mezo’s retirement in 2017 got him and his wife thinking more about opening a cart of their own as side business. He said they ultimately decided to have a cart custom made.

“We are glad to carry on the love of bagels in Southern Illinois,” Waun said of their cart.

Waun, who is a dispatcher and evidence custodian for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said he and his wife, who is a nurse at the Marion VA Medical Center, preferred not to work out of a food truck in which they would face away from customers while cooking.

“We want the customers to be able to watch us make their food. It is easier for us to carry on a conversation with our customers,” Waun said, adding they plan to take Dave’s Bagels on the road to warm winter locations after they retire in coming years.

Dave’s Bagels grills with over charcoal with supplies purchased from Walmart in Anna, Waun said. The cart regularly sells bagels for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraisers at this store, in addition to its near year-round schedule grilling at local businesses and special events.

Customers can order special sandwiches such as The Hawaiian with grilled ham and pineapple, The Elvis with peanut butter and banana, or The Pizza with pepperoni and sauce at this cart. They also can tried out more than a dozen toppings, including cinnamon sugar, cream cheese, bacon bits and Mojo Mix everything seasoning.

Waun said his inquiry last year about bringing these grilled items to Bagelfest resulted in an invitation to be among the food vendors at this year’s event, which also will offer carnival rides and mainstage concerts Thursday-Saturday. The food vendors will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mattoon Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said festival organizers were glad when Waun approached them about participating and thrilled when they found out he uses Lender’s Bagels.

The festival began with Lender’s Bagels founding family member Murray Lender hosting a free bagel breakfast for the community to celebrate the Mattoon plant opening. The free breakfast has remained a focal point of Bagelfest ever since and is scheduled this year for 8-10 a.m. July 22 in Peterson Park’s Demars Center.

Several years have passed since Bagelfest last had a grilled bagel vendor, so Burgett said the Southern Illinois food cart will help fill a void there.

“We are excited to have him here,” Burgett said of Dave’s Bagels. “A lof of our customers are like, ‘Wait a minute, we want more bagels.”

