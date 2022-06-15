Groups to mark Juneteenth during celebration Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — The RealiTea ProjecT and Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice are teaming up to host the Juneteenth Celebration in Mattoon.

The celebration will be held in Peterson Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and is free and open to the public.

Juneteenth is a holiday that memorializes the actual end of slavery in the United States two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

A local celebration was first held in 2021 and is making its way to being a local tradition. CEO of The RealiTea ProjecT Taneya Higginbotham said the first celebration was a great start.

"We had over 100 people come out and just enjoy the celebration, get to know each other a little bit better, get to know their community and, of course, learn a little bit about Juneteenth," Higginbotham said. "So, I thought it went really well and I'm super excited for our second one."

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021 and since then has garnered more attention nationally than it had previously.

"We've had excellent support, which has made bringing this experience great, really and I feel that people are still eager. They want to learn about it, they want to learn about Juneteenth, they want to see who's in their community. I think it's a great way to get more exposure and just bring something that's a little bit more diverse for everyone that lives in the community," Higginbotham said. "I think so far it has been received well."

Higginbotham said the celebration will be an opportunity to learn about something that has been previously not well-known, something she appreciates as a "lifelong learner."

"I think being a lifelong learner in general and having that self reflection is a part of cultural humility. That's really important as a development as a person. As you learn as you grow, I think that's something within itself, " Higginbotham said. "When you add on something like Juneteenth, the holiday or the event, you give yourself an opportunity to grow, give yourself opportunity to learn."

For those who are unable to attend the event but still want to celebrate Juneteenth, Higginbotham recommends patronizing Black-owned businesses, watching documentaries on Juneteenth, reading a book on Juneteenth or having a conversation with others in community about racial injustice and racial equity.

