Habitat for Humanity holds Mattoon house blessing

MATTOON — One of Clarissa Mouley's longtime dreams came true Saturday morning when she was handed a set of keys.

Those keys were to a house of her own, a residence that was built on Westwood in Mattoon by Coles County Habitat Humanity through the support of volunteers, sponsors and donors.

"This is a dream I had growing up," Mouley said during a house blessing ceremony at the new home for her and her son, Idrees Al-Arab, 14. She said Habitat helped them get a house after she had almost given up on this goal many years ago. "It means a lot."

Saturday's event also meant a lot to Coles County Habitat, especially because it was this nonprofit organization's first public house blessing since 2019. Habitat Executive Director Melissa McDaniel said they had only been able to invite small groups to blessings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all so excited to have you here today," McDaniel said to the volunteers and well-wishers who lined the sidewalk and driveway of the new house.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was constructed by Habitat on a lot where the City of Mattoon had demolished a vacant, condemned house in 2017. Mayor Rick Hall said he held a community planning session after he was elected last year and a top goal from this session was to promote the development of affordable housing.

"Affordable housing is something we are short of in Mattoon. Habitat for Humanity plays an important role in housing for Mattoon. We hope to do a lot more for the city in housing," Hall said.

During the mayor's speech, he referenced the "sweat equity" that Habitat homeowner families put in to help build their houses.

After the ceremony, Mouley said she enjoyed helping at the construction site in Mattoon and at Habitat's office and its ReStore home improvement and donation center in Charleston while continuing her work as a licensed practical nurse. Mouley also said she appreciates all the work of Habitat's volunteers, ranging from serving meals to swinging hammers on this project.

"The volunteers are awesome. This wouldn't happen without them," Mouley said.

McDaniel said 40 volunteers worked over 1,2500 hours on the new home, including groups from First Mid Bank & Trust, Century 21 KIMA Properties, Neoga Grace United Methodist Church, and Family Adventure Ministry. She said sponsors provided $43,000 for this project, including Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, State Farm, Ameren, United Way, Knights of Columbus and Central Illinois Realtors Group.

In addition, McDaniel said donors provided nearly $50,000 in materials and services for what became Habitat's 43rd home for Coles County families in financial need since this organization started building houses in 1991.

The donors were Carstin Brands, countertops and kitchen sink; Coach House Garages, trusses; Co-Lab Insulation, insulation and gutters; Corrie Appraisal services; Finley Excavation & Construction, grading; Fred Biggs, lighting; Hild Landscaping, design and materials; Kirchner Building Centers, construction materials; Legacy Roofing, installation; Showwalter Electric services; Fidelity Construction, drywalling; and Wolf Home Products, cabinets and vanities.

"We are so grateful to them," McDaniel said.