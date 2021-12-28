 Skip to main content
Halbrook schedules traveling office hours

SHELBYVILLE – State Rep. Brad Halbrook is host traveling office hours in Tuscola and Sullivan.

Halbrook or a member of his staff will be at the Tuscola Community Building, 122 W. N. Central Ave., on Monday, Jan. 3, and the Sullivan American Legion, 8 E. Strain St., on Monday, Jan. 10. Hours for both stops are 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Traveling office hours are an opportunity for district residents to receive updates or discuss issues in person.

Those unable to participate in this or other traveling office hour sessions can stop by Halbrook’s Shelbyville office, 203 N. Cedar, or call 217-774-1306.

