Hannah's Hope in Mattoon seeking toys, supplies for foster families

MATTOON — Foster parents sometimes receive a new child into their care on short notice and with few if any accompanying belongings.

With that personal experience in mind, foster mom Jessica Stone of Mattoon founded Hannah's Hope Foster Closet not-for-profit two years ago to support those families by providing items that they need for ages infant through teenager free of charge.

"Some foster parents get as little as an hour notice, so it's hard to get everything they need beforehand," Stone said of a child's impending arrival straight from a home, school, hospital or elsewhere. She said her goal is for Hannah's Hope to be a place that foster parents and caseworkers can call to get clothes, diapers, toiletries and other necessities.

Stone said she has stepped up her efforts this year by opening a Christmas season location at the Cross County Mall to help gather presents and supplies for Angel Tree gift baskets. She said community members who select an Angel Tree tags sign up to help get small gifts, blankets and other supplies for foster children.

"Last year, we were able to help 77 children with gifts. We have 112 kids on our list this year," Stone said, noting that she placed Angel Tree tags at the Hissy Fit & Fabulous Boutique and the Milk & Honey Coffee House in Mattoon.

Each Angel Tree gift basket also comes with a tote bag and a Christmas stocking with a personal hygiene items and stocking stuffers. Stone said Providence Church helped assemble the tote bags and stocking, and Truth & Grace Fellowship has provided children's Bibles for the stockings and individual parishioners have assisted in other ways, as well.

"We have four foster families in our congregation, so it's really opened our eyes to the need," said Truth & Grace associate pastor Josh Butler. "We definitely want to be part of helping those families and children."

Angel Tree gift baskets and donated children's gift items and other supplies now line the shelves at the mall's former GNC storefront. Stone said this seasonal location for Hannah's Hope has served as a collection point for the donated items and helped Hannah's Hope get exposure to Christmas season foot traffic at the mall. She thanked mall Event Coordinator Stephanie Rienbolt for helping make this possible.

"Stephanie was gracious enough to help. She is very positive and so is the rest of the mall staff," Stone said.

Currently, Hannah's Hope keeps extra supplies for foster parents in a storage unit. Stone said she hopes to eventually have a permanent location where parents can go and pick out what they need for their foster children.

Stone said she plans to keep the mall location open through Dec. 20 and community members can call her ahead of time at 217-565-3379 to make sure she will be there to receive a donation. Stone said she welcomes donations throughout the year and appreciates everyone who has given resources and time to keep the not-for-profit's mission going.

"Without the kindness of each person, this all would not be possible to help provide cheer and smiles to each of the foster kiddos on our Angel Tree," Stone said. More information is available on the Hannah's Hope Foster Closet page on Facebook.

