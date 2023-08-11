MATTOON — A number of nationally known contemporary Christian music artists will perform Saturday, Aug. 12, at the annual Harvest of Hope Family Concert in Peterson Park.

The stage at Grimes Field will host headliners We the Kingdom, Matt Maher, Tasha Layton, and new artist Emerson Day. The Family Worship Center Band from Coles County, with special guest Johnny Cornell, and Jake & Mikayla from Clark County will serve as opening acts.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. concert. Big Al's Shake-ups, Gate to Plate, Sister's Coffee, House of Brisket, SweeTee'z, La Luna, The Sweet Shop, Pauly's BBQ, Toppins ice cream, Grandma T's Soft Pretzels, Ice Ice Shavings, and Seven Rings Concessions will be on site.

Parking at Peterson will be limited, but additional parking will be available nearby at the Roundhouse Sports Complex, St. John's Lutheran Church & School, and First Presbyterian Church. A shuttle service will be provided from the Cross County Mall.

Tickets for the concert, sponsored by Mattoon-based Rural King and WBGL in Champaign, can be purchased at unwtickets.com/.

Rural King has reported it will donate the proceeds to the community church, Christian school or Christian organization of the ticket buyer's choice. Attendees can use their receipt number at ruralking.com/hope to pick donation recipients.

