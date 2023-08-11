MATTOON — A number of nationally known contemporary Christian music artists will perform Saturday, Aug. 12, at the
annual Harvest of Hope Family Concert in Peterson Park.
The stage at Grimes Field will host headliners We the Kingdom, Matt Maher, Tasha Layton, and new artist Emerson Day. The Family Worship Center Band from Coles County, with special guest Johnny Cornell, and Jake & Mikayla from Clark County will serve as opening acts.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. concert. Big Al's Shake-ups, Gate to Plate, Sister's Coffee, House of Brisket, SweeTee'z, La Luna, The Sweet Shop, Pauly's BBQ, Toppins ice cream, Grandma T's Soft Pretzels, Ice Ice Shavings, and Seven Rings Concessions will be on site.
Parking at Peterson will be limited, but additional parking will be available nearby at the Roundhouse Sports Complex, St. John's Lutheran Church & School, and First Presbyterian Church. A shuttle service will be provided from the Cross County Mall.
Tickets for the concert, sponsored by
Mattoon-based Rural King and WBGL in Champaign, can be purchased at unwtickets.com/.
Rural King has reported it will donate the proceeds to the community church, Christian school or Christian organization of the ticket buyer's choice. Attendees can use their receipt number at
ruralking.com/hope to pick donation recipients.
Photos: 169th annual Coles County Fair
Vivian Stewart, 4, and Veronica Stewart, 2, of Charleston pet a calf at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Payt Titus, 9, pets the outrider’s horse while volunteering at the harness races.
Peekaboo Sal, a 2-year-old filly driven by Wyatt Avenatti, leads the pack on the way to a harness racing win.
Kayden Chapman, 6, and Dawson Dyer, 8, watch the harness racing while volunteering with Mattoon wrestling at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Goats from Gilmore Acres farm greet visitors at the Coles County Fair.
Coles County 4-H completion members Kaylin Richey of Mattoon, at left, and Ila Richter of Lerna wait to present their goats at their final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, Thursday evening at the fair in Charleston.
Carter Ballinger walks his rabbit to the stage to be sold in the youth livestock auction at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
A crowd watches the youth livestock auction at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Chase Bodner unloads bales of hay for dairy cows at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The crowd watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull from the grandstand on Thursday evening.
Ruckus Fairley, 3, of Lerna, watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull with his grandfather Clark Fairley.
Drivers compete in the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
Drivers compete in the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
The crowd watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull from the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
Attendees at the youth livestock auction put their hands on their hearts for the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
Miss Coles County 2023 Laney Wright helps sell a watermelon as a fundraiser during the youth livestock auction Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
Bumper cars were one of the many ride in the carnival area.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
Attendees at the youth livestock auction place bids Thursday evening during the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
A food booth worker fries up a corn dog Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
Midway games like this were the source of many smiles.
