'Heart of Charleston' Christmas event to usher in the holiday

CHARLESTON — Downtown Charleston will play host to an over 20-year-old tradition Saturday night to kick off the Christmas season.

Christmas in the Heart of Charleston will begin at 4:45 p.m. with a parade that will deliver Santa to his station in Charleston's City Hall followed by the the tree lighting.

Stores on the square will be open for holiday shopping and be accompanied by a pop-up artisan's market at 605 Monroe Ave.

A number of free events will be available at the event, including a gingerbread house contest, refreshments and a meet and greet with Santa.

Live music will be available inside and outside of the Coles County Courthouse, as well as at the Moose Lodge building south of the square.

Event organizer Lori Henderson said she is excited for everyone "getting in the spirit of the holidays."

Some highlights of the night Henderson is looking forward to is a window performance by dancers at The DanceLife Center, the revitalization of the square's businesses as new retailers take part in events, interacting with a real reindeer and all of the parade participants.

"This is this is a free event and it's right in the heart of your community. The square tends to be an area that gets bypassed, so this is a good excuse to come down and enjoy these holiday festivities in a historic downtown square as the Charlestonians would have done 100 years ago," Henderson said. "Come out and enjoy meeting with your fellow community members and neighbors and have a hot cocoa and and listen to some beautiful music. And check out the gorgeous shops that are in the square."

The Family Worship Center parking lot will be available for parking.