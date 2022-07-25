Heather Fitt gets Bagelfest Volunteer of the Year Award

MATTOON — Heather Fitt entered her first Miss Bagelfest pageant at age 14 in the late 1990s and has stayed involved since then as a volunteer, including serving as a pageant director for 10 years now.
Fitt said she has always enjoys spending time with the pageant contestants, ranging in age from Little Miss (5-7) to Miss Teen (15-17), during the many practices and the pageant itself, adding that "They light up when they all get together." She said those bonds remain well after each pageant has concluded.
"We build relationships that have lasted. It's a friendship. It's just not me being there as a pageant director," Fitt said, adding that she and many other former contestants have stayed in contact as friends and as fellow Miss Bagelfest volunteers.
Saturday evening,Fittwas honored forher long-term community service with the pageant when she was presented with the 2022Al Krietemeier Mattoon Bagelfest Volunteer of the Year Award. The presentation, which was a surprise to Fitt, took place on the main stage at Peterson Park's Grimes Field just before the "Rocket Man: Tribute to Sir Elton John" concert there.
"That was such a huge honor," Fitt said of the award. She added, "My good friends Lisa Thompson and Michelle Fuller completely surprised me with inviting my friends and family to watch me receive the award. They worked with my husband, Shane, to plan the entire surprise."
The award presentation concluded a busy week in whichFitt accompanied members of the 2022 Miss Bagelfest court as they appeared at various festival events, sold souvenirs, helped serve up the free bagel breakfast, and rode in the parade. Fitt said the parade from downtown to Peterson Park is always one of her favorite events because the court members can relax post-pageant competition.
"They are not nervous. They are just having fun," Fitt said, adding that they enjoy throwing candy to the many spectators along the route.
Her daughter, 13-year-oldLaney Fitt, is among the 2022 court as Junior Miss Bagelfest. Fitt has gained a new perspective on the pageant as she turned over the directing responsibilities for the older age groups to Michelle Fuller and watched, Laney, compete on July 16. Fitt said her heart was beating heavily while her daughter was on stage. Fitt said her mother, Dee Badeaux, reminded her afterwards that she felt the same way when Fitt was competing years before.
"Laney definitely made me proud," Fitt said, noting that Laney also was named Miss Congeniality, a Miss Bagelfest pageant title that Fitt received during this honor's debut year.
Fitt said she also found herself watching with nervous excitement as the other 2022 Miss Bagelfest contestants strode across the stage and gave their speeches to the judges and to the audience. She noted that several of the contestants had never competed in a pageant.
"I wanted those girls to go out there and feel confident and feel good about their performance," Fitt said, adding that she is proud of all of them.
Bagel Breakfast 1 072322.JPG
A variety of bagels were available on Saturday during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast. The offering included the Thomas' Bagels, which are now made in the Bimbo Bakeries USA plant in Mattoon.
Local musicians march in the Bagelfest Parade on Saturday to promote The Band Aid Concert, a benefit to raise money for the Mattoon School band programs. The concert will be held Aug. 26 from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Lytle Park Band Shell.
A large crowd lined Western Avenue Saturday morning to watch the more than 11-block-long Bagelfest Parade made its way through Mattoon. "It was fun to see people incorporate this year's theme ('Camp Bagelfest') and really want to participate in the parade," Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said.
Bagelfest Parade 1 072322.JPG
Bagelfest Parade 2 072322.JPG
Bagels are tied to a car on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade.
Bagelfest Parade 3 072322.JPG
The Coles County Fair group promoted the upcoming fair on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade. The Coles County Fair runs in Charleston From July 31 through Aug. 7.
Bagelfest Parade drone 1 072322.JPG
Camreigh Harper 1 072322.JPG
Camreigh Harper, 4, grabs a handful of candy on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade. Harper is from Bethany.
East Central Harmony Chorus 1 072322.JPG
The East Central Harmony Chorus performs at the Band Shell on Saturday during BagelFest.
Kai Hornbeck 1 072322.JPG
Kai Hornbeck, 9, enjoys his bagel during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast on Saturday. Hornbeck is from Chicago.
Kaydense Stutzman 1 072322.JPG
Kaydense Stutzman, 9, enjoys her bagel during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast. Stutsman is from Westfield.
Laney Fitt 1 072322.JPG
Junior Miss Bagelfest Laney Fitt throws candy on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade.
Lorelei Boeser 1 072322.JPG
Lorelei Boeser, 7, waves on Saturday to those in the Bagelfest Parade. Boeser is from Mattoon.
Theo Childress 1 072322.JPG
Theo Childress, 6, waves on Saturday to those in the Bagelfest Parade. Childress is from Mattoon.
Miss Bagelfest pageant co-director Heather Fitt holds the Al Krietemeier Mattoon Bagelfest Volunteer of the Year Award plaque after receiving the honor Saturday at the festival. She is pictured with her husband, Shane Fitt, and her daughter, 2022 Junior Miss Bagelfest Laney Fitt.