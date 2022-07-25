Heather Fitt gets Bagelfest Volunteer of the Year Award

MATTOON — Heather Fitt entered her first Miss Bagelfest pageant at age 14 in the late 1990s and has stayed involved since then as a volunteer, including serving as a pageant director for 10 years now.

Fitt said she has always enjoys spending time with the pageant contestants, ranging in age from Little Miss (5-7) to Miss Teen (15-17), during the many practices and the pageant itself, adding that "They light up when they all get together." She said those bonds remain well after each pageant has concluded.

"We build relationships that have lasted. It's a friendship. It's just not me being there as a pageant director," Fitt said, adding that she and many other former contestants have stayed in contact as friends and as fellow Miss Bagelfest volunteers.

Saturday evening, Fitt was honored for her long-term community service with the pageant when she was presented with the 2022 Al Krietemeier Mattoon Bagelfest Volunteer of the Year Award. The presentation, which was a surprise to Fitt, took place on the main stage at Peterson Park's Grimes Field just before the "Rocket Man: Tribute to Sir Elton John" concert there.

"That was such a huge honor," Fitt said of the award. She added, "My good friends Lisa Thompson and Michelle Fuller completely surprised me with inviting my friends and family to watch me receive the award. They worked with my husband, Shane, to plan the entire surprise."

The award presentation concluded a busy week in which Fitt accompanied members of the 2022 Miss Bagelfest court as they appeared at various festival events, sold souvenirs, helped serve up the free bagel breakfast, and rode in the parade. Fitt said the parade from downtown to Peterson Park is always one of her favorite events because the court members can relax post-pageant competition.

"They are not nervous. They are just having fun," Fitt said, adding that they enjoy throwing candy to the many spectators along the route.

Her daughter, 13-year-old Laney Fitt, is among the 2022 court as Junior Miss Bagelfest. Fitt has gained a new perspective on the pageant as she turned over the directing responsibilities for the older age groups to Michelle Fuller and watched, Laney, compete on July 16. Fitt said her heart was beating heavily while her daughter was on stage. Fitt said her mother, Dee Badeaux, reminded her afterwards that she felt the same way when Fitt was competing years before.

"Laney definitely made me proud," Fitt said, noting that Laney also was named Miss Congeniality, a Miss Bagelfest pageant title that Fitt received during this honor's debut year.

Fitt said she also found herself watching with nervous excitement as the other 2022 Miss Bagelfest contestants strode across the stage and gave their speeches to the judges and to the audience. She noted that several of the contestants had never competed in a pageant.

"I wanted those girls to go out there and feel confident and feel good about their performance," Fitt said, adding that she is proud of all of them.