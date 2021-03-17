 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy rainfall, wind on the way for Central Illinois
0 comments
alert top story

Heavy rainfall, wind on the way for Central Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — A chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. 

The weather service says the precipitation chance during the day is 90%, with rainfall amounts predicted to reach between a quarter and half an inch; those numbers are forecast to bump up to 100% and between three-quarters to 1 inch by the evening.

Wind gusts may reach 21 mph during the day and 31 mph overnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Localized flooding may result from some heavy rainfall which could continue throughout the week, as well as causing renewed river rises, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook

The weather service said a mixture of snow and rain showers may occur Thursday into the evening resulting in little or no snow accumulation. 

PHOTOS: Fog on Lake Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DHS head rejects GOP claims of border 'crisis'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News