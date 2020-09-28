Help wanted: Mattoon Kiwanis seeking professional to assist with playground equipment assembly

MATTOON — Help wanted: Someone with professional playground assembly experience willing to volunteer to supervise the installation of slides, swings and other new equipment for a play structure at Cunningham Park.
The Mattoon Kiwanis Club purchased the new playground equipment last fall for the city park after conducting a fundraising campaign and the club has been keeping this equipment in a city of Mattoon storage building since then.
Brian Daniell, immediate past-president of Kiwanis, said club members had planned to do the installation work themselves with the help of a site supervisor from the playground company, a practice that the club followed with new equipment at Lawson and Peterson parks in past years.
However, Daniell said the current project's playground equipment company has been wanting to have its own crew, instead of volunteers, assemble the playground as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said paying for this work would cost an additional $24,000 beyond the approximately $50,000 that Kiwanis raised for the playground project.
To avoid this extra cost and the fundraising that it would necessitate, Daniell said Kiwanis has been seeking someone with professional experience assembling playgrounds who is willing to volunteer to supervise the club members while they put together the new equipment.
"We just need a supervisor, and they will send a whole crew," said Kurt Stretch, superintendent of the Mattoon Parks and Recreation Department. "We have great instructions for (assembling the playground), but it's still nice to have someone who does this thing as a job to save us time."
Daniell said if Kiwanis is unable to find a volunteer supervisor for the Cunningham playground project, club members will undertake the assembly at a slower pace on their own with support from city park crews. He said they hope to have the new playground in place before city crews start focusing on setting up the Lightworks display of Christmas decorations at Peterson Park in November.
Cunningham Park is located along the north side of Champaign Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets. The Kiwanis Club plans to install the new playground at the southwest corner of the park, a block north of the Salvation Army building.
The park's history dates back to land developers John Allison, James Cunningham and John Cunningham deeding the site to the city when Mattoon was founded in 1855. The full name of this site, which is the city's oldest park, is Allison-Cunningham Park. Although the park was once a focal point for community activities decades ago, its amenities now mainly consist of a worn playground and basketball court.
Kiwanis President Mike Cook said the club is continuing to sell memorial bricks that will be put in place at the new playground, adding that the proceeds have paid for a majority of the playground costs. He said these engraved bricks start at $125 for a 4-by-8-inch brick.
Daniell said the Kiwanis Club appreciates the community for helping fund the playground project, the city for helping provide direction, and the Salvation Army for helping advocate for this park improvement.
"We could not have even undertaken this project without their support," Daniell said.
Those interested in helping with the Cunningham playground project can call the Mattoon Parks and Recreation Department at (217) 234-3611. More information is available at the Kiwanis Cunningham Park Project page on Facebook.
