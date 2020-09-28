Help wanted: Mattoon Kiwanis seeking professional to assist with playground equipment assembly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Help wanted: Someone with professional playground assembly experience willing to volunteer to supervise the installation of slides, swings and other new equipment for a play structure at Cunningham Park.

The Mattoon Kiwanis Club purchased the new playground equipment last fall for the city park after conducting a fundraising campaign and the club has been keeping this equipment in a city of Mattoon storage building since then.

Brian Daniell, immediate past-president of Kiwanis, said club members had planned to do the installation work themselves with the help of a site supervisor from the playground company, a practice that the club followed with new equipment at Lawson and Peterson parks in past years.

However, Daniell said the current project's playground equipment company has been wanting to have its own crew, instead of volunteers, assemble the playground as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said paying for this work would cost an additional $24,000 beyond the approximately $50,000 that Kiwanis raised for the playground project.