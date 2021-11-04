 Skip to main content
5 Mile House to host blacksmithing class

CHARLESTON — Those interested in learning the basics of blacksmithing can take a beginner class at the Five Mile House.

The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Commodore Davis Barn.

Experienced blacksmith Chris Robertson will be teaching the class, which will cover how to stretch, twist and poke holes in the metal, said blacksmith Brian Karrick.

The beginner's activities include creating a steak hook and coat hanger.

"The classes are pretty much up to the students with how advanced they want to get," said Karrick.

The class is taking donations. Intermediate and advanced classes will also be offered at the Five Mile House.

Those interested in learning more can reach out to Karrick at 217-549-9942.

