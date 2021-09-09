9/11 20th anniversary remembrance event planned in Mattoon

MATTOON — A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance event is scheduled to be held Saturday morning at Peterson Park alongside fields of flags representing the nearly 3,000 victims killed in the terrorist attacks.

Co-organizer Carolyn Cloyd said they plan to start the event at 8:59 a.m. Central Time, when the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. She said this program will feature a series of short presentations by local speakers from fire and police services, the military, the airline industry, emergency healthcare and other areas who will share their first-hand experience with 9/11 and its aftermath.

"It is just meant to give people of vision of what it was like that day, what they were thinking and feeling," Cloyd said.

After the presentations at the Peterson Park pavilion, the Mattoon Community Concert Band will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner." Mattoon High School JROTC cadets will then lead participants across the park road to the fields of flags next to the park's World War II tank and stand watch over these fields as attendees have a time of reflection.

Cloyd said the event was organized after local veteran Rachel Songer-Reed contacted Connie Jones with the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition to see if a 9/11 20th anniversary event was going to be held in Mattoon. She said Jones subsequently reached out to Mayor Rick Hall about the city partnering with community members for an event. Hall is scheduled to speak at the beginning of the event.

During the event, the Mattoon Fire Department ladder truck will fly a giant flag above the park and the Wabash Fire Protection District will display a flag at the pavilion bearing the names of all the victims of the Sept 11 attacks.

"We have just been planning a very simple, solemn and respectful ceremony for the event," Cloyd said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.