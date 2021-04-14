Building name 'different' than museum recognizing debates, historian tells Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee to

However, Douglas also supported the Union and visited southern states after Lincoln's election as president to send the message that "secession was illegal," she also said.

She did note that Lincoln had a history of saying such things as Blacks weren't equal to whites but added that "I would argue the good Lincoln did outweighs the bad."

Etcheson also spoke on the "cancel culture" argument, that some wish to eliminate history they don't like.

Douglas, and Lincoln as well, "will not be erased from history" because of any change in the ways they're commemorated in public, she said.

Also Wednesday, the committee heard from William Furry, executive director of the Illinois State Historical Society, who said it's "never wrong" to re-evaluate history.

"It is the nature of history that it changes over time," he said.

Wetstein also told the committee that he again spoke with Mattoon resident Jerry Groninger, who repeated his contentions about not changing the building's name. History "should not be confused with political correctness," Groninger said.