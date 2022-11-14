Burial service to honor Effingham County sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

EFFINGHAM — When jobs were scarce during the Great Depression, Keith Tipsword enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1936 for the opportunities of employment and seeing the world.

Tipsword's service took him far from his Effingham County home, but he kept in contact with his family by regularly writing letters. In an October 1941 letter, the 27-year-old said he hoped to be home for Christmas. Tipsword did not get to fulfill that wish, as he was among 106 crewmen aboard the battleship USS West Virginia who died Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese forces attacked Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

"That has always been painful for the family," said Tipsword's nephew, Greg Sapp, of the young man being killed not long before he might have returned home. The family's pain was compounded because the Navy could not individually identify the remains of Tipsword. Due to this uncertainty, Tipsword's family was not able to bring his remains home for burial.

Decades of uncertainty ended on July 12, 2022 when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported that its scientists used laboratory and anthropological analyses to identify Machinist's Mate 1st Class Tipsword's remains.

"Now he will get to come home," Sapp said of his uncle. Tipsword is set to be buried on Tuesday, Nov. 15, alongside his parents and other family at the Moccasin Cemetery in rural Beecher City following funeral services at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m.

The POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported that the West Virginia was moored at Ford Island when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The agency reported that the West Virginia sustained multiple torpedo hits, but timely counter-flooding measures taken by the crew prevented it from capsizing, and the ship came to rest on the shallow harbor floor.

Remains of Tipsword and many other crewmen were recovered during subsequent salvage operations but could not be individually identified at the time, the POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported. These unknown crewmen were eventually buried together in Hawaii at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl. The agency reported that Tipsword's remains were identified after it exhumed 35 caskets associated with the West Virginia in 2017.

Sapp said the POW/MIA Accounting Agency asked his mother, Dalyne Sapp of Effingham, and aunt, Betty Fae Yocum of Toledo, for DNA samples during that timeframe but approximately five years then passed without the family hearing anything. He noted his aunt died in 2019, leaving his 86-year-old mother as the last living one of the seven Tipsword siblings.

Enough time passed that Sapp, of Effingham, said he initially thought it was a scam when someone claiming to be from the Navy called him last summer and began talking about funeral arrangements for his long deceased uncle. He said his brother, Navy veteran Brett Sapp of Energy, soon helped confirm the call was legitimate.

Sapp said the Navy arranged for Tipsword's remains to be flown into St Louis Lambert Airport on Thursday and will have a Navy honor guard provide full military rites at the burial service on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at no charge to the family. After Navy pallbearers carried the casket from the plane to the hearse, Sapp said his uncle's remains were escorted on Interstate 70 to the funeral home in Effingham by the Rolling Thunder branch of the Patriot Guard Riders.

"It just looked like there were motorcycles for miles, it was an amazing thing to see," Sapp said.

For the funeral service, Sapp said they have tried to find roles for multiple family members to help honor the sailor. Sapp noted that his brother, pastor at the Redemption Church in Johnston City, will lead the service.

Community members are invited to line the route that will take Tipsword to his final resting place. The procession will start at Johnson Funeral Home and then travel south on Fourth Street, west on Evergreen Avenue, south on Keller Drive, west on U.S. Route 40 to Altamont, north on Main Street, and then west on 1600th Avenue to Moccasin Cemetery.

"I think it's going to be pretty special. We are looking forward to it," Sapp said. "It's a funeral but, after so many years, it's a homecoming, so we also view it as a celebration."