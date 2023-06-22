CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a presentation on frontier medicine and a performance of dulcimer music on Sunday, June 25.

Historian Valerie Boroughs will discuss “Frontier medicine practices and Native American cures” at 1 p.m. at the outset of the historic landmark's open house, set for 1-4 p.m. The Red Hills Dulcimer Society will then perform at 2:30 p.m. Both events will be held in the site's 1880-built barn, where they will be sheltered from inclement weather.

Pioneer craft volunteers will demonstrate blacksmithing, ropemaking and wool spinning during the open house, and the gift shop wagon will be open. Children’s’ activities will be available. Admission will be free.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the courthouse square in Charleston, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. The restored house sits at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road, where it hosts a series of events every summer.

