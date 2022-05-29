Charleston's Five Mile House dedicates relocated 1880 barn

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House was a way station for early settlers in Coles County during its first decades, and it has been a source of inspiration for local history preservationists during recent decades.

A group of community members acquired this house, located 5 miles from the Coles County Courthouse, more than 20 years ago and began restoring the building, thought to have been constructed in the mid- to late 1840s. The Five Mile House Foundation and its volunteers subsequently developed the house as a historic site that hosts local history programs and live music.

Five years ago, the foundation took on a new challenge when it arranged for an 1880-built barn a few miles away in Hutton Township to be disassembled so it could be moved to the Five Mile House grounds. The foundation held a dedication ceremony for the reassembled barn on Sunday during its first open house of the season.

"This place is an inspiration. In fact, I call it a place of miracles," said foundation Vice President Dick Hummel during the ceremony as he talked about the barn and the blacksmith forge and bellows that it contains. "They were inspired by this place. They acted on that inspiration and you can see the results."

The reassembled structure's full name is the Commodore Perry Davis Barn. Historian and founding board member David Kent Coy said the parents of the barn's namesake builder named him after War of 1812 Navy hero Oliver Hazzard Perry. He said Commodore Perry Davis was only a few months old when his parents moved from Lawrence County, Indiana, in 1829 to what became Coles County.

"Early in his life, Commodore Perry Davis learned the values of hard work, especially as the eldest son of a pioneering family," Coy said, noting heavily wooded Hutton Township was a challenging place to create a farm. He said Davis and his wife, Betsy, moved in 1852 to a farm of their own, where he built the barn that now sits on the Five Mile House grounds.

The Five Mile House is scheduled to hold open houses and living history demonstrations from 1-4 p.m., with live music at 1 p.m. and local history programs at 2:30 p.m., on June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. More information is available at www.fivemilehouse.org or the Five Mile House Foundation page on Facebook.

The Five Mile House is at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Route south of Charleston.

