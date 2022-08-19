Coles County air show features Vietnam War helicopter gunship

MATTOON — The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Gateway Chapter's AH-1F Cobra is a part of Vietnam War history, having been deployed there and shot down twice, but it is not a static museum piece.

The deep, thrumming sound of this 1967 helicopter gunship's spinning rotors heralded its airborne arrival Friday morning at the Coles County Memorial Airport, where the foundation's volunteer pilots and ground crew plan to take part in Air Show 2022 on Saturday.

"What we are trying to do is keep that Vietnam history alive," said Scott Wiley, a volunteer pilot, instructor and operations officer. Wiley added that he and his fellow "Sky Soldiers" maintain and regularly operate their AH-1F Cobra. "We are flying a museum piece that would just be sitting on a stick somewhere else if we didn't put a lot of TLC into it. Very few of them are flying anywhere."

The Gateway Chapter's mission includes demonstrating the capabilities of vintage aircraft at airshows and at its hangar at the Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis, as well as offering rides in these crafts as a fundraiser. Their AH-1F Cobra and UH-1 "Huey" military utility helicopter from the Vietnam War era will take part in a demonstration at Air Show 2022 and offer rides for $625 and $110, respectively.

Wiley said the AH-1F Cobra was the first dedicated helicopter gunship ever built, adding that this innovation improved on the UH-1 "Huey" being weighed down with added armaments. He said the AH-1F Cobra's mechanics were built from the "internal guts of a 'Huey,'" but the gunship was equipped with 2.75-inch aerial rockets, anti-tank missiles and a Gatling gun. He said the demonstration at 1:07 p.m. Saturday will simulate how the gunship would provide cover for a "Huey" that is rescuing a downed pilot.

The 3-foot-wide cockpit of the AH-1F Cobra that touched down at the Coles County airport was crewed by Wiley, who has been in the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation for eight years, and by Rhyse Gehrett, who became a volunteer in September. Gehrett, a military veteran who is now a paramedic helicopter pilot, said he appreciates being able to fly a gunship that is part of Vietnam history.

"It's like gold. That flight time is so valuable," Gehrett said, adding that he is glad to be part of the next generation's of pilots carrying on the foundation's mission.

Air Show 2022 is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the airport, with gates opening at 11 a.m. There will be demonstrations throughout the day, including the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team's performance at 2:12 p.m. The Air Force reports that this twin-engine jet is the first of its aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.

Other aircraft offering rides, at various rates, will include a TBM Avenger, T6, BT13 and SNB. The show also will include aircraft displays, monster truck rides and an inflatable bounce house area for a charge, and food vendors. Admission and parking will be free.