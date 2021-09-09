Coles County resident enlisted in National Guard at age 17 right after 9/11

MATTOON — Then Charleston High School junior McLain Schaefer already had been planning to join the Illinois National Guard when he turned 17 in fall 2001 with the goal of paying for college.

However, Schaefer said his primary motivation for enlisting changed not long after he arrived at school on 9/11 and learned of the attacks on the United States. He then began thinking in terms of needing to help protect and serve his country.

"It was my duty and obligation at that time," Schaefer said. "9/11 kind of changed that perspective for me."

Now principal of Williams Elementary School in Mattoon, Schaefer said he first knew "something was up" as a high school student mid-morning Sept. 11, 2001 when he caught a glimpse of teachers in shock in the lounge and one in tears.

Schaefer said his history teacher, Trevor Doughty, subsequently shared the few details he knew at the time with his class. He said information was not as readily accessible as it is today via smart phones, so he and many other students were still thinking throughout much of the day that initial reports of an airplane crash at the World Trade Center were about a tragic accident.

After school, Schaefer said he drove home and saw that most of Charleston's streets were unusually empty except for long lines at gas stations. Still 16, he started to get panicked. He found his father, National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Curt Schaefer, at home and sat down to watch the news with him.

"That is when the magnitude of what was happening sat in," Schaefer said. That night, his family's conversation revolved around how his father was going to be involved with the National Guard in this war.

In November, Schaefer enlisted in the Guard himself. He went to boot camp in the summer, returned to high school for his senior year, and then completed his training in summer 2003. Schaefer said he was assigned to a Bloomington-based military police unit that was deployed to Iraq while he was still training, so he came back to a nearly empty battalion in Illinois.

Schaefer said he was called to active duty in 2005 to serve with a garrison military police unit at Fort Carson, Colorado while its MPs were deployed to Iraq. He was posted at the fort for a year and a half. He continued serving in the Guard until his enlistment concluded in 2008. He then began his education career in 2009 as a Mattoon High School history teacher, with 9/11 being among the topics he taught to students.

"It is our responsibility to make sure what happened that day is never forgotten," Schaefer said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.